iPad eSIM list: Which models have it? – 9to5Mac

Aug. 30th 2022
Curious which iPads have eSIM support or if your current iPad has an eSIM you can use? Read along for a look at the complete iPad eSIM list for which models have the embedded digital SIM.
Cellular iPads have used a variety of SIMs (subscriber identity modules) over the years. Apple first started iPad with a micro SIM in the first generation cellular model then moved to the nano SIM size with iPad 2 until today.
A convenient option in recent years has been the addition of an eSIM (embedded SIM). This makes it easier for customers to connect with carriers or switch providers. With it being digital, you don’t need to replace a physical card. Some providers like T-Mobile even let you instantly start a trial with eSIM.
Along with this guide on iPad eSIMs, we’ve got complete lists on iPhone and iPad battery capacity, memory, and more:
You can quickly check if your iPad has an eSIM by heading to Settings > Cellular > Add eSIM or Add Cellular plan.
Ok, here’s the full iPad eSIM list…
Note: An Apple News bug may cause the information below to display incorrectly. Read on 9to5Mac.com for all the details.
Yes ✅ – eSIM and nano SIM (full specs)
Yes ✅ – eSIM and nano SIM (full specs)
Yes ✅ – eSIM and nano SIM (full specs)
Yes ✅ – eSIM and nano SIM (full specs)
Yes ✅ – eSIM and nano SIM (full specs)
Yes ✅ – eSIM and nano SIM (full specs)
Yes ✅ – eSIM and nano SIM (full specs)
Yes ✅ – eSIM and nano SIM (full specs)
Yes ✅ – eSIM and nano SIM (full specs)
Yes ✅ – eSIM and nano SIM (full specs)
Yes ✅ – eSIM and nano SIM (full specs)
Yes ✅ – eSIM and nano SIM (full specs)
Yes ✅ – eSIM and nano SIM (full specs)
Yes ✅ – eSIM and nano SIM (full specs)
No ❌ – nano SIM only (full specs)
No ❌ – nano SIM and embedded Apple SIM (full specs)
No ❌ – nano SIM and embedded Apple SIM (full specs)
No ❌ – nano SIM only (full specs)
No ❌ – nano SIM only (full specs)
No ❌ – nano SIM only (full specs)
No ❌ – nano SIM only
Thanks for reading our iPad eSIM list!
Data sourced from Apple
