Get the best iPad Air 4 generation prices in September 2022 – Creative Bloq

Now is the time for the best iPad Air (2020) prices.

You want the best iPad Air 4 generation prices, and we’re here to give them to you. While Apple produces the most advanced tablet in existence with its iPad Pro, we believe the iPad Air is actually the best iPad overall, because it’s the best for the majority of users. And now with the 5th Gen iPad Air on sale, you’ll be finding awesome deals and low prices on the still-brilliant iPad Air 4 generation.

If you want the full details of why we love this tablet, check out our iPad Air 2020 review. But in short, it’s a portable powerhouse for most users that’s designed beautifully and is a pleasure to use. Yes there is the more powerful iPad Pro on offer, but do you really need that power (and do you have the budget?!) If you’re not a video editor or the like, chances are the answer is no. If you want an all-round awesome iPad that’s great for browsing, watching movies and digital art, looking into the best iPad Air 2020 prices is a great idea.

But what’s a good iPad Air 4 generation price? It went on sale in late 2020 for $599/£579 for the 64GB model, and $749/£729 for the 256GB model, and though we still think that these retail prices are fair for what you get, you can definitely get lower prices than that these days.

If you want a better idea of where the iPad Air 4th Gen sits in the family tree, cjeck out our iPad generations page. Looking for iPad accessories? Don't miss our guides to the best Apple keyboards and the best iPad stands.



The iPad that’s best for the majority of people.

Display: 10.9-inches | Processor: A14 Bionic | Storage: 64GB-256G | Apple Pencil: 2nd Gen

We’re still big fans of the 4th Gen iPad Air, even though it’s got a newer, more Pro-like brother in the M1-chipped 5th Gen Air. Why? Because it still does what it aims to do brilliantly, and because it doesn’t have that latest chip, you’re more likely to find a competitive iPad Air 4 generation price.

Retailing at $599/£579 for the 64GB entry model, we’ve seen iPad Air 2020 prices regularly go as low as $549/£559 over the two years that it’s been on sale. The absolute best iPad Air 4 generation price that we’ve seen? That would be $469 over at Amazon. That was in May 2022, so not even over a massive retail event like Black Friday or Apple Prime Day. So we expect some really low iPad Air 4 generation prices coming up soon.

