Causeway: Jennifer Lawrence’s psychological drama film from Apple TV+ sets a release date for November 2022 – Bollywood Hungama

Causeway: Jennifer Lawrence's psychological drama film from Apple TV+ sets a release...

Causeway is a new drama starring Jennifer Lawrence as a soldier adjusting to life after returning home to New Orleans.



Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence starrer psychological drama film Causeway is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on November 4, 2022. Causeway is a new drama starring Jennifer Lawrence as a soldier adjusting to life after returning home to New Orleans.



According to Variety, this release date follows a world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival for the upcoming A24 feature film directed by acclaimed theater and TV director Lila Neugebauera, who previously helmed Broadway’s The Waverly Gallery.

The streaming service also announced that Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues, a documentary about one of the founding fathers of jazz, will hit Apple TV+ on October 28. Both films are world premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival, where the company is screening five features, the largest number of Apple Originals to debut at a single film festival, per the report.

Causeway is directed by Lila Neugebauer, marking her feature film debut, and also stars Brian Tyree Henry alongside Lawrence. The film was first announced in April 2019 and production began in June. Ottessa Moshfegh, Luke Goebel and Elizabeth Sanders wrote the screenplay. In addition to starring in the film, Lawrence also serves as a producer on the film along with Justine Ciarrocchi for Excellent Cadaver. Neugebauer also executive produces it.

