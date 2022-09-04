YouTube video size on iPad shrinks in full screen mode after an ad – PiunikaWeb

Ads

New updates are being added at the bottom of this story…….

Original story (published on August 23, 2022) follows:

YouTube has always been evolving with time. They have launched features like Super Chat and Channel Memberships to help a new generation of Live content creators.

Viewers haven’t been forgotten either as YouTube has provided an option to sort comments timed to the exact moment within a playback. This helps in providing more context and meaning to a comment.

However, according to some iPad users, YouTube video size shrinks when in full screen mode after an ad is played (1,2,3,4,5,6).

This issue arises when an iPad user is watching a video on YouTube in full screen mode and an ad comes up in the video.

After the ad, the video gets scaled down to a smaller size while still playing in a full window, leaving most of the iPad screen blank.

In order to resize the videos, users have to manually exit the full screen mode and then re-enable the full screen mode.

@TeamYouTube Look I’m getting frustrated that you give the same damn answer every time there’s a problem! Why the hell is my screen like this! I’ve tried everything but clearing my stuff because I’ve done that before and it didn’t fix crap! I’m annoyed you’re not being helpful.

@YouTube Can you please fix the iPad app every time an ad runs in a video on fullscreen it reverts back to the normal size while the rest of the screen remains black is very annoying

This is an incredibly frustrating issue as this is a widely used feature not only on iPad but many other devices as well.

Fortunately, YouTube support has acknowledged the issue related to the video size shrinking on iPad and said that they are currently working on a fix. However, no ETA has been provided.

Thank you for flagging – we’ve seen similar reports and are working to fix this issue ASAP! Please stay tuned for an update from us.

We will keep tabs on the matter and hopefully update this article when YouTube releases a fix.

10:09 am (IST): One of those affected suggested that you can watch YouTube videos on Safari or any other browser as a temporary workaround.

As a temporary workaround, use YouTube on Safari or any other browser. It should work fine. (Source)

