The Weekly Authority: Samsung's self-repair, Nothing's April Fools' – Android Authority

⚡ Welcome to The Weekly Authority, the Android Authority newsletter that breaks down the top Android and tech news from the week. The 188th edition here, with Samsung’s self-repair scheme, Nothing’s April Fools’ prank, and more.

🎮 I started the week with joystick drift on my PS5’s DualSense, which has now gone to PlayStation hospital for a repair. I’ve got a spare, but hope it’s back home soon!

Friday, April 1 was April Fools’ Day, and we’ve rounded up some of our favorite weird and wonderful tech pranks from the past decade:

Most of us know Waymo as the provider of fully autonomous taxi rides in major cities worldwide. But in 2019, the company pranked us for April Fools’ Day by announcing pet-exclusive taxis. “If pets could travel in self-driving cars, where would they go?” Good question!

Ever wondered what the inside of an Egyptian tomb smells like? Google Nose. In 2013, Google Nose Beta promised to offer a “scentsational” new search experience by allowing you to search for almost any scent. The “Google Arombase” had over 15 million “scentibytes” from around the world, inhaled and indexed by its Street Sense vehicles. We actually wish this one was real…

In 2019, One Plus announced its Warp Car, a modular electric supercar created using SLS 3D and ABS 3D printing that you could build on at home. The car had no steering wheel, instead relying on swipe movements on your (OnePlus) phone to steer, and using the phone’s flashlight for headlights. You could apparently drive up to 270 miles on a 20-minute charge, but needed 20 Warp Chargers to top up the battery. You also had to be between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 8 inches to use it.

In 2016, Samsung issued a press release for its “Internet of Trousers” smart pants. These included features such as heart rate monitoring, a reminder to stand up more, and “Wi-Fly” which notified you if your pants were unzipped for more than three minutes. The pants were also able to detect if the waistband felt tight, at which point they would automatically alert your refrigerator to lock, only allowing it to be opened by an authorized person.

This year: Some favorites we spotted included Razer’s HyperSense haptic suit, the Dyson Zone headphones — oh wait, those weren’t an April Fools’ prank — and the Oppo Gotcha, a tiny device with a 1,422Hz refresh rate and “very clicky button.”

Something extra: The first floor of Paris’ Eiffel Tower was completed on this day in 1888, and you can dive deep into the details of the construction here.

