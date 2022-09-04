Become a millionaire with Flasko (FLSK) predicted to overtake Polygon (MATIC) and Solana (SOL) in 2023 – NewsBTC

Ads

Blockchain protocols Solana (SOL) and Polygon (MATIC) have risen to prominence. Both have had strong performances since their respective launches, but this bear season has brought about unfavorable price movement. With a few notable exceptions, that has generally been the case for crypto. It is anticipated that one presale token will increase by 4,000% by the end of this year and for a good reason: Flasko (FLSK).

Polygon (MATIC) investors sell and buy into Flasko presale

To improve the platform for smart contracts’ scalability, security, and privacy, Polygon (MATIC), a layer 2 Ethereum sidechain, was introduced. Polygon (MATIC) native coin, MATIC, has been widely adopted by Ethereum-based reward, voting, staking, and trading protocols. In the first part of 2022, Polygon (MATIC) prices plunged from their $2.72 highs of 2021, but a quick comeback has occurred in advance of Ethereum’s planned merge towards a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. Since Polygon (MATIC) is a cryptocurrency with a massive market valuation, profit margins might not have much space for expansion. Polygon (MATIC) Investors are naturally hunting for tokens with a higher chance of making significant returns. Polygon (MATIC) investors have started to buy into one of the most talked about cryptos called Flasko.

Solana (SOL) unlikely to produce any real gains for the rest of 2022

After its meteoric rise alongside several layer one “Ethereum-killers” like Cardano (ADA), Avalanche (AVAX), and Polkadot (DOT), Solana (SOL) no longer needs an introduction. It has since developed into one of the best smart contract platforms, supporting several Defi, NFT, and metaverse projects, making it one of the most well-liked protocols today.

At its peak in 2021, Solana (SOL) and its great popularity saw its price soar to $260, but they have since delivered dreadful performances. Solana (SOL) has suffered dramatically over the first half of 2022, following worries about its lack of centralization, blockchain outages, and a series of heists. Despite its decline, Solana (SOL) is still in a strong position, but investors should be prepared for a rough ride until 2023. Solana (SOL) is unlikely to produce any significant gains for the rest of the year.

Flasko (FLSK) predicted to be the top investment this year

Flasko (FLSK) is a new marketplace that will allow users to buy, sell trade and factionally invest in rare, expensive and luxury alcohol backed NFT’s. FLasko (FLSK) token holders will profit from investing early in this endeavor in various ways. VIP token holders will be eligible for a lifetime supply of free premium whiskey, wine, and champagne and a share of the platform’s profits.

Polygon (MATIC) and Solana (SOL) investors are already flocking to get into the Flasko (FLSK) presale because it is expected to overtake these two well-known crypto assets. Flasko’s (FLSK) new presale cryptocurrency is a revolutionary idea that has already piqued several crypto enthusiasts’ interest. Users of Flasko (FLSK) have the option of purchasing 100% of an NFT and receiving the whiskey, wine, or champagne at their homes by investing early in Flasko’s current presale (FLSK). Presale launched less than 48 hours ago and within the first 60 seconds over 20 million tokens were sold. We are sure to see some millionaires made out of Flasko. Use the links below to enter the presale.

Website: https://flasko.io

Presale: https://presale.flasko.io

Telegram:https://t.me/flaskoio

Twitter: https://twitter.com/flasko_io



NewsBTC is a cryptocurrency news service that covers bitcoin news today, technical analysis & forecasts for bitcoin price and other altcoins. Here at NewsBTC, we are dedicated to enlightening everyone about bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

We cover BTC news related to bitcoin exchanges, bitcoin mining and price forecasts for various cryptocurrencies.

Crypto Prices from Nomics

© 2021 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved.

© 2021 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved.

source