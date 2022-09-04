Best Apple Deals of the Week: Labor Day Sales Arrive for the Holiday Weekend Alongside Record Lows on AirPods Max and More – MacRumors

Ads

Labor Day deals kicked off this week, and remain ongoing as we head into the long weekend. Alongside these discounts, we’ve got a few all-time low sales on Apple products like AirPods Max, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air to highlight in this week’s best deals.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Labor Day is coming up on September 5, and many retailers have kicked off sales that you can shop over the long weekend. You can find the full list of the sales in our original article, but we’ve collected a few of the best sales below as well.

The AirPods Max hit their Amazon all-time low price of $429.00 this week, down from $549.00. You can get this sale in four colors: Green, Pink, Silver, and Sky Blue.

The popular Apple TV 4K summer discount has continued into September, with Amazon offering the 32GB model for $119.99, down from $179.00. You can also get the 64GB version for $139.99, down from $199.00.

Massive $400 discounts arrived for most of the 2021 MacBook Pro models this week, including both 14-inch and 16-inch notebooks. You can get the 1TB 14-inch MacBook Pro for $2,099.00, the 512GB 16-inch MacBook Pro for $2,099.00, and the 1TB 16-inch MacBook Pro for $2,299.00. All of these sales represent $400 markdowns and lowest-ever prices.

Similar to MacBook Pro, this week we also saw a match of the record low price on the M2 MacBook Air. The 256GB model is on sale for $1,099.00, down from $1,199.00 on Amazon. B&H Photo is matching this price in both Space Gray and Midnight colors.

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we’ve been tracking over the past week.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

When will iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 be released? Here’s everything we know.

Apple on July 20 released iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6, bringing improvements to the live sports experience in the TV app and several bug fixes.

Apple Watch SE or Apple Watch 7 – which one to get?

New iPhones are out. Which one should you buy?

Apple is wrapping up work on the next-generation versions of iOS and iPadOS.

All we know about the next mainstream iPhone models.

Apple’s next high-end iPhone lineup.

The next Apple Watch.



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source