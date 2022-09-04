Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Ripple (XRP) investors buy into Flasko (FLSK) presale | Bitcoinist.com – Bitcoinist

Ads

Cryptocurrencies are evolving, which is no secret. It might be argued that the market could soon be experiencing a full-fledged bull run. Many cryptocurrencies have enormous growth potential, even though some coins may be overvalued. In this post, we’ll examine cryptocurrencies that could skyrocket in value in 2023: Flasko (FLSK), Ripple (XRP), and Shiba Inu (SHIB). Discover more about each coin and the potential investment benefits by reading on as Flasko a new presale token has recently been predicted to rise over 4,000% before the end of November this year.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) investors buy into the Flasko (FLSK) presale

Shiba Inu (SHIB) had astounding growth for most of 2021, according to Coinmarketcap, making it the most viewed and popular meme coin of the year. Shiba Inu (SHIB), which debuted in May 2021, which made 40 times as much money in just a few short months, earning it the nickname “DogeCoin killer” from many Reddit crypto communities.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) provides its investors with passive income through successful staking options. Even some cryptocurrency merchants now accept payments made with the Shiba Inu (SHIB) token. Users and holders of the Shiba Inu (SHIB) token will have low-cost access to new trade alternatives using the Shibarium blockchain. Shiba Inu (SHIB) investors recently sold their holdings to buy into the Flasko (FLSK) presale which launched less than 48 hours ago. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is far from all time highs and many Shiba Inu (SHIB) investors have cut their losses. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is still looking for ways to become the number one meme coin.

Ripple (XRP) still in battle with the SEC, long way from ATH

Ripple (XRP) is one of the most profitable cryptocurrency investments, viewed positively and with great expectations by many cryptocurrency investors. The native cryptocurrency token of RippleNet, a decentralized network that offers users the unique chance to send inexpensive, rapid payments, is called Ripple (XRP).

Despite all the red candles on the cryptocurrency market in 2022, the price of Ripple (XRP) is expected to increase but not until mid 2023 where it is predicted the price of Ripple (XRP) will hit over $1 again. Additionally, according to crypto specialists, the Ripple (XRP) price at the end of 2023 might reach $3. A solid alternative to the conventional payment mechanism is Ripple (XRP). Ripple (XRP) is still in a battle with the SEC which is unlikely to end anytime soon.

Flasko (FLSK) likely to rise over 4,000% by the end of November

A recently formed network on the cryptocurrency market called Flasko (FLSK) aims to make it easier to trade NFTs of expensive and rare whiskey, champagne, and wine. Early investors in Flasko (FLSK) will be entitled to lifetime benefits from the business, including free shipments of exquisite alcoholic beverages, NFTs, and other goods. Flasko (FLSK) presale stage one started less than 48 hours ago and within the first 60 seconds over 20 million tokens were snapped up from eager investors.

Major participants in the cryptocurrency market have already indicated that the presale for Flasko (FLSK) may yield higher returns than those for Ripple and Shiba Inu (SHIB) (XRP). Given the project’s capacity to improve investors’ top crypto analysts are predicting Flasko to be the best investment of the year. The team have made the token ultra safe for investors eliminating any possibility of a scam. Liquidity will be locked for 33 years, the team are unable to sell any tokens for two years and the smart contract has passed its audit. All this makes for a safe investment. This is an opportunity not to be missed and will no doubt create many millionaires in the process. You can enter the presale using the links below.

Website: https://flasko.io

Presale: https://presale.flasko.io

Telegram:https://t.me/flaskoio

Twitter: https://twitter.com/flasko_io



Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.

For updates and exclusive offers enter your email.

Bitcoinist is the ultimate news and review site for the crypto currency community!

Bitcoin news portal providing breaking news, guides, price analysis about decentralized digital money & blockchain technology.

© 2021 Bitcoinist. All Rights Reserved.

source