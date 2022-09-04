Hulu And Xbox Announce Partnership To Give Eligible Hulu Subscribers Three Free Months Of PC Games Pass | Hulu – Hulu Press

Ads

May 12, 2022

Game On. On Hulu. As part of its ongoing commitment to provide subscribers with added value, Hulu announced today that it is partnering with Xbox to offer Hulu subscribers three free months of PC Game Pass.

At Hulu, every decision we make starts with the viewer. We do this through the stories we bring to life, and by giving Hulu subscribers the opportunity to engage with their favorite shows, films and brands through select perks and activations, including the “Hulu Friends with Benefits” initiative, Hulu’s way of thanking you for simply being a fan – because that’s what friends are for.

Beginning today, eligible* Hulu subscribers may receive three free months of PC Game Pass. The offer is available for redemption via hulu.com/pcgamepass through July 23, 2022, and gives members access to over 100 high-quality games on Windows PC including Minecraft, Microsoft Flight Simulator, iconic Bethesda games, new day one titles, and the EA Play on PC catalog unlocking access to a collection of EA’s top titles, exclusive in-game rewards, and early trials of select new games. All available to download and play on your PC, with more added every week!

*This offer is valid in the U.S. for Hulu subscribers in good standing and new Xbox Game Pass members only.

June 28, 2022

Hulu Will Be The Official Streaming Destination Of The 2022 Essence Festival With “Essence Fest Primetime” July 1-3

May 26, 2022

Hulu Furthers Commitment To “Pride Never Stops” With Iconic Parade Livestreams And Robust Content Premieres In Celebration Of Pride Month

May 16, 2022

Hulu Originals Summer Slate

May 12, 2022

Hulu To Serve As The Official Streaming Destination Of Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, And Austin City Limits Music Festivals In 2022 And 2023

April 28, 2022

Hulu Acquires U.S. Streaming Rights to Schitt’s Creek

source