Nothing Phone 1: Check new software update – price, availability and specifications – Zee Business

Ads

Nothing phone: The Nothing Phone (1) comes with a unique design offering a transparent back panel. The back of the device also has 900 LEDs that blink whenever notifications hit the device. Nothing calls this the Glyph interface. The Glyph interface will have several patterns of how the LEDs blink.

Nothing phone: After launching a its first smartphone — Nothing Phone (1), this London-based technology company Nothing recently released a new software update, which includes better camera experience, Glyph lighting control, Tesla control feature and more

Here’s what is improved in the new update of Nothing OS 1.1.0

googletag.cmd.push(function() {

googletag.defineSlot(‘/11440465/Zeebiz_Web/Zeebiz_AS_Inarticle_1_300x250’, [300, 250], ‘div-gpt-ad-AS-Inarticle-1’).addService(googletag.pubads());

googletag.display(‘div-gpt-ad-AS-Inarticle-1’);

});

Camera: Reduced noise to make low-light photos sharper and clearer, Low-light photos have improved dynamic range. That means greater contrasts between light and dark, Balanced colours across the main and ultra-wide sensors. So shots are vibrant, no matter which camera used, Improved image clarity of the ultra-wide camera and Glyph lighting is now available in Portrait Mode. Turn it on to make images brighter.

Other improvements: – Introduced the Tesla control feature. This features include – turn on the A/C, unlock doors, check battery status and open the trunk – with a tap.

Ads googletag.cmd.push(function() {

googletag.defineSlot(‘/11440465/Zeebiz_Web/Zeebiz_AS_Inarticle_2_300x250’, [300, 250], ‘div-gpt-ad-AS-Inarticle-2’).addService(googletag.pubads());

googletag.display(‘div-gpt-ad-AS-Inarticle-2’);

});

Meanwhile, the brand h recently launched the Flipkart. The next sale date for the Nothing Phone (1) – which will happen on July 30 on Flipkart at 12 PM. Nothing Phone (1) is available in both white and black colours, with three variants to choose from 8GB/128GB (Rs 32,999), 8GB/256GB (Rs 35,999), and the 12GB/256GB (Rs 38,999).

Nothing Phone 1 specifications

The Nothing Phone (1) comes with a unique design offering a transparent back panel. The back of the device also has 900 LEDs that blink whenever notifications hit the device. Nothing calls this the Glyph interface. The Glyph interface will have several patterns of how the LEDs blink.

The smartphone sports a 6.55-inch punch-hole display with Full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate/240Hz touch sampling rate. It is a flexible OLED panel with symmetrical bezels. The device is powered by the 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ octa-core SoC. It packs a 4,500mAh battery and has 33W wired, 15W wireless, and 5W reverse wireless charging technology.

It boasts a dual-camera system with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary lens. This main lens has an aperture of F/1.8 and supports 10-bit color videos. It is assisted by a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide lens. On the front, it has a 16MP Sony IMX 471 selfie lens.

Get Latest Business News, Stock Market Updates and Videos; Check your tax outgo through Income Tax Calculator and save money through our Personal Finance coverage. Check Business Breaking News Live on Zee Business Twitter and Facebook. Subscribe on YouTube.

LATEST NEWS

Latest Trending Updates

Trending Topics

Follow us on

Partner Sites

source