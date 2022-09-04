Dogecoin's Genesis Block Is Really Going To The Moon In NASA Spacecraft – Benzinga

Ads

Developers of meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin DOGE/USD have found a way to put the first ever block of DOGE on the moon.

What Happened: DOGE developers “inevitable360” and Justin Scerini added a Dogecoin wallet containing an NFT of the Dogecoin Genesis Block to NASA’s Artemis I sign up.

Just a reminder on what me and @JustinScerini did a few months ago to all #Doge #Dogecoin comunity. Besides some Doge, a wallet, now also an DogeCoin NFT on the Dogecoin BlockChain with the genesis block will travel inside Nasa Artemis 1 to the moon in a few hours https://t.co/vcpY9A5OO8

Artemis I is a moon-orbiting mission planned by NASA intended to test the rocket’s ability to propel Orion capsules into Earth’s orbit and the moon.

Earlier this year, NASA began inviting people to have their names displayed in space through a flash drive that will launch on the Artemis I mission.

“We’ve finished collecting names for Artemis I and are working on loading them onto the Orion spacecraft,” said NASA on its website.

A total of 3,391,118 boarding passes have been collected so far, including the Dogecoin Wallet included by the developers.

The long-awaited moon mission was scheduled to launch on Monday but has been postponed after a hydrogen leak was discovered on board.

Price Action: At press time, DOGE was trading at $0.063, up 3.47% over the last 24 hours, as per data from Benzinga Pro.

Illustration by Hajai Photo on Shutterstock

