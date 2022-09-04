Here are the best DeFi Cryptocurrency to help you avoid inflation 2022 – Solana, Aave, and Petrousus – Euro Weekly News

Ads

By EWN • 03 September 2022 • 12:41

While 2021 was a period of extensive growth for the cryptocurrency market, 2022 has been a completely different case. This year, crypto trading activities have been marred by what many describe as the worst bear market in bear market history.



Without any doubt, 2021 had been a quite torrid year for crypto experts and enthusiasts. Most of the negativity flying around in the crypto space has been due to different sanctions and regulations enacted by different governments.

As world governments try to cut down on the excesses of cryptocurrency and control the inflation that has been brewing for some time, the coin market has experienced a massive crash.

The crypto crash of 2022 has led to widespread dips in the valuation of popular tokens. There have even been several rug pulls and the exit of numerous tokens from the market. However, if the 2017 crypto crash taught us anything, it’s that the coin market usually comes back stronger.

All you have to do is ensure that you purchase wisely to stay on the right side of the market when the tides turn. Solana (SOL), Aave (AAVE), and Petrousus (PSUS) are exciting purchase choices for retail investors and large financial institutions.

Solana is one of the most popular cryptocurrencies on the coin market. This altcoin is only available online and users can only purchase it through exclusive exchanges and marketplaces.

Since its launch in 2019, the price of Solana has risen exponentially and it’s now one of the most popular crypto tokens worldwide.

Solana is a unique cryptocurrency because it exists as a blockchain network and crypto token. It is one of the crypto projects that fully utilises the benefits of blockchain technology.

Using the blockchain system, every transaction is recorded and tracked. Solana runs on a decentralised network setup that’s robust and doesn’t require a third party or intermediary. Many experts tout Solana as the fastest blockchain in the world.

According to reports by its development team, this system is capable of processing up to 65,000 transactions per second.

Today, Solana is more than just a cryptocurrency. It’s a powerful blockchain that can support multiple decentralised features. Yes, Solana can power decentralised apps, smart contracts, and even NFTs.



Aave is an innovative crypto protocol and it offers a unique real-world utility like never seen before. Aave offers users decentralised finance features that rival even the top financial institutions.

Aave is a DeFi protocol that allows users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies and real-world assets. Here, the entire transaction will be handled without the hassle of a third-party or financial intermediary.

When crypto users borrow, they pay interest to the DeFi protocol, and when they lend, they earn interest from the protocol. While Aave was originally built on the Ethereum network, it has expanded to other blockchains – Fantom, Avalanche, and Harmony. AAVE is the native token of this network.

Petrousus is a recent and innovative addition to the crypto space. This token is designed to offer crypto users all-in-one access to top DeFi features.

When using the Petrousus platform, you’ll be able to process all your transactions quickly without any risk of mistakes. It will also ensure that the system can sustain long-term growth.

The PSUS Token is built on the Binance Smart Chain because it supports fast and cheap transactions. This token is designed to offer everyone the chance to generate wealth for themselves, regardless of their current financial situation.

Their DeFi platform will offer unique features like never seen before. There’s a Petrousus Token ecosystem that’s designed to ensure the long-term growth of the crypto project.

Enter Presale: https://privsale.privatixy.io/register

Sponsored

Share this story

Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!

By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ads

Known as the PEOPLE’S PAPER, Euro Weekly News is the leading English language newspaper in Spain. And it’s FREE!

Covering the Costa del Sol, Costa Blanca, Almeria, Axarquia, Mallorca and beyond, EWN supports and inspires the individuals, neighbourhoods, and communities we serve, by delivering news with a social conscience. Whether it’s local news in Spain, UK news or international stories, we are proud to be the voice for the expat communities who now call Spain home.

With around half a million print readers a week and over 1.5 million web views per month, EWN has the biggest readership of any English language newspaper in Spain. The paper prints over 150 news stories a week with many hundreds more on the web – no one else even comes close.

Our publication has won numerous awards over the last 25 years including Best Free Newspaper of the Year (Premios AEEPP), Company of the Year (Costa del Sol Business Awards) and Collaboration with Foreigners honours (Mijas Town Hall). All of this comes at ZERO cost to our readers. All our print and online content always has been and always will be FREE OF CHARGE.

© 2022 EWN Media. No part of this website may be reproduced without written permission from the publishers. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!

By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.

Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.

source