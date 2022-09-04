BONE Beats Top 300 Cryptos, Bitcoin, Doge, Shiba Inu Price-Wise In August – The Crypto Basic – The Crypto Basic

Ads

BONE’s massive rally last month saw it rank as the top performer in terms of price among the top 300 crypto assets.

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE), the native governance token of Shiba Inu’s decentralized exchange, had a tremendous rally last month that helped it bag major recognition.

Cryptocurrency data analytics provider LunarCrush ranked BONE as the best-performing token in terms of price among the top 300 crypto assets last month.

BONE recorded the milestone after its price soared by 178.5% in August 2022 alone. The massive spike of BONE helped the token to rank above top coins and tokens like Bitcoin (BTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE), etc.

“Out of the top 300 #cryptos, Bone ShibaSwap $BONE is the top performer price-wise in August: +178.5% [in August 2022],” LunarCrush tweeted.

BONE’s Rally Last Month

BONE had a remarkable run last month after its price developed a major resistance against Bitcoin dominance. While the values of other cryptocurrencies were declining, BONE’s price recorded huge gains.

It is noteworthy that BONE started trading at around 0.7084 on August 1, 2022, according to Coingecko data. The cryptocurrency struggled to break the $1.1 resistance for most of the month due to the massive decline in crypto prices last month. On August 23, 2022, TheCryptoBasic reported that Gate.io purchased $492,000 worth of BONE tokens. The news sparked rumors that the meme coin would soon be listed for trading on the Gate.io exchange.

After Gate.io, Singapore-Based MEXC Global Accumulated 11.63 Million Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) to Becomes 3rd Largest Bone Holder.

BONE’s listing rumors on Gate.io and massive accumulation of MEXC fueled the massive adoption of the token among whale investors, resulting in a price increase.

Furthermore, BONE was listed on several cryptocurrency exchanges, with many investors granted access also to adopt the token. These positive developments propelled the price of BONE to soar to a nine-month high of $2.15. Although the price of BONE has retraced below $2, its remarkable rally last month is commendable.

