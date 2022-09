The Roku Channel is adding 22 free movies in April – here’s the full list – BGR

Ads

Every month, streaming services add dozens of new TV shows and movies to their libraries. They do this in order to keep their subscribers around and entice new ones into signing up. But no matter how exciting these additions may be, there are far too many services for any of us to subscribe to them all. Thankfully, paid services aren’t the only option, as many free alternatives have started popping up all over. One of the best options is The Roku Channel, and the service is adding a bunch of free movies to its library in April.

As you might recall, The Roku Channel added 33 new movies in March, including Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and Armageddon. Well, another 22 movies are joining the library this April. Some of the highlights include Caddyshack, The Shining, and You’ve Got Mail.

Keep in mind that these are all free to watch on The Roku Channel. You can access The Roku Channel from almost any smart device. It’s also available online at TheRokuChannel.com. In addition to on-demand movies and shows, it also features a number of live channels. These include ABC News Live, Movie Favorites by Lifetime, and WeatherNation.

