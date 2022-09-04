Lowest Bored Ape NFT Costs A Staggering $429,000 – Any Takers? | Bitcoinist.com – Bitcoinist

Ads

Did you know that the cheapest Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT is at around 152 ETH which translates to roughly $429,000?

The launch of Otherdeeds metaverse seems to have triggered the Bored Ape NFT price hike which is now its floor price.

According to NFT Price Floor, The Bored Ape NFT is considerably the highest floor price so far in USD and ETH. However, the floor price for the said NFT was actually higher a week ago with a price capped at $367,000. It’s now down at around 5% compared to the past week.

Suggested Reading | NFT Trading Amounts To Nearly $18 Billion Last Year, Study Shows

Yuga Labs posted on Twitter that the Bored Ape Yacht Club together with Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFT owners will be eligible to receive NFTs for Otherside, in a span of 21 days following the official launch. Otherdeeds are in the form of virtual land that can be found in Otherside.

Moreover, around 55,000 NFT Otherdeeds are geared to be sold and released to the public; specifically for wallet owners who have finished off the know-your-customer (KYC) checks conducted the past few weeks over a teaser website created for Otherside.

NFT Otherdeeds will be up for sale each for 305 ApeCoin (APE) or approximately $6,800 to date.

ApeCoin is the token based on the Bore Ape Yacht Club NFT.



With the current value of ApeCoin, considering that all NFTs will be sold out, total sales will be around 16.775 million APE, or roughly $378 million.

All in all, the Bored Ape NFT collectibles have amassed a trading volume of $3.75 billion.

Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT owners have been getting amazing benefits from the project since it launched in 2021. It started at just about 0.08 ETH or a little under $200 at that time.

In addition, Bored Ape Kennel Club and Mutant Ape Yacht Club will also be receiving both Otherdeed NFT and ApeCoin bounties at zero costs!

Bored Ape NFTs have climbed which also increased their demand in the NFT market scene. More so, owners of the Bored Ape NFTs can also use their IP rights for the Ape Image for their individual brands or projects.

Yuga Labs now has a total value of $4 billion after having pooled funds of over $450 million from myriad celebrities and crypto companies.

More so, the startup has also obtained the IP rights to Meebits and CryptoPunks from Larva Labs. These acquired properties and many others will also be featured in Otherside which is a project in collaboration with Animoca brands.

Suggested Reading | Nate Diaz ‘Bullshits’ UFC Marketing Stunt Capitalizing On His NFT

For updates and exclusive offers enter your email.

Freelance writing is Jet’s other cup of tea. When not on his computer, he unwinds with a cold bottle of beer and laughs with his son over cartoons. Other than that, he’s just like everybody else who wants to be happy with their life.

Bitcoin news portal providing breaking news, guides, price analysis about decentralized digital money & blockchain technology.

© 2021 Bitcoinist. All Rights Reserved.

source