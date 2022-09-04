When is Kung Fu season 2 coming to HBO Max? – Hidden Remote

Ads

Kung Fu season 2 wrapped on The CW in June and fans can anticipate a third season in the fall. The show escaped the network’s cancellation ax which has, so far, felled eleven shows in 2022 alone. If you’re a viewer who waits until the series hits HBO Max to watch it all in one go, at least you can rest assure that the second season won’t be your last with Nicky Shen and crew.

And, if you’ve watched live, soon you’ll be able to rewatch the entirety of season 2 somewhere other than the CW’s streaming site cwtv.com or the CW App. Also, this is your reminder that the season’s availability on those platforms will expire and the only place to stream it will be HBO Max.

We won’t give away everything that happened in season 2, but we can tell you that its conclusion is certain to change the landscape of what’s to coming in the show’s third season. Here’s when Kung Fu‘s second season will come to HBO Max along with a synopsis of the premiere and the official trailer for season 2!

The show’s second season lands Friday, July 15 on HBO Max. The season has a total of 13 episodes.

Season 2 of Kung Fu kicks off with a two part premiere, “Year of the Tiger.”

In part 1, Nicky is feeling both confident and grounded as the Lunar New Year rolls around. Her relationship with Henry is in a great place and so is her bond with her family. But, of course, that can’t hold for long. A break-in at the Shen residence shakes all the calm right out of Nicky. With Evan’s help she investigates the situation and they both suspect Russell Tan is up to no good once again.

Meanwhile, Althea questions whether she should have returned to the workforce as Mei-Li and Jin prepare Harmony Dumplings for the New Year. Also, New Year’s Eve dinner at the Shen’s is about to go sideways thanks to an unexpected visitor whose appearance rocks the family’s world.

Watch the trailer below:

