Baby Doge Swap goes live on Binance Smart Chain – Watcher Guru

Ads

The crypto-verse is undoubtedly dominated by dogs and apes. Meme coins inspired by dogs have been quite the favorite among investors. The short-term gains and developments have been luring many. While Shiba Inu [SHIB] certainly ticked off the whole meme coin revolution along with Dogecoin, several others have slowly started to veer under the crypto spotlight. Baby Doge has been creating a buzz lately with its developments.

Just last week, Baby Doge revealed that its swap was ready and the test net would go live on 15th August. Keeping up its word, the network released the test net earlier today.

The moment we have all waited for!

We are LIVE on BSC test net !https://t.co/UAopqn3msj 🐶 pic.twitter.com/Khe7bftZYL

The testnet will reportedly be available to those who have connected to Metamask and other prominent wallets. Following this, users can simply swap any digital asset with BSC tokens. The swap has reportedly negated fees for partner projects. Prominent coins, however, would have to pay up a fee.

Assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum would soon make their debut on the swap.

In addition to this, the Baby Doge network previously suggested that the swap would have functions like farming and staking.

Back when Baby Doge made an announcement about the Swap at the beginning of the month, the price of the meme coin witnessed a surge. Now with the actual release, the price of the asset witnessed minimal growth.

During press time, the asset was trading for $0.000000001690 with a dainty 2.6 percent rise. Earlier today, it managed to surge to a high of $0.000000001750.

It should be noted that the asset continues to remain 73 percent below its all-time high of $0.000000006345. The 24-hour trading volume of Baby Doge was at $7,915,507.

Additionally, Baby Doge, during a recent AMA revealed that the network intends to roll out a game. As part of this game, users would be allowed to bet their tokens while a percentage of them would be burned. The increased burning and usage of Baby Doge is speculated to drive the price of the asset.

Disclaimer: Our articles are NOT financial advice, we are not financial advisors. All investments are your own decisions. Please conduct your own research and seek advice from a licensed financial advisor.

source