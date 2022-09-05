Samsung Galaxy S22 price in Pakistan & features – BOL News

Ads

Samsung Galaxy S22 price in Pakistan & features.

Samsung is developing the Galaxy S22. This smartphone manufacturer is making more than a flagship device.

The smartphone will feature the Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm) chipset. Samsung’s Galaxy S22 is powered by a 3.0 GHz Octa-Core.

This smartphone’s GPU is Adreno 730. The 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen features a full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels.

Samsung Galaxy S22 customers will like its larger screen. Samsung’s Galaxy S22 has a Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen with 1080 x 2400 Pixels.

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protects the screen. The SoC’s RAM is 8GB. This is Samsung S22’s high-end RAM. A chipset and RAM will boost the phone’s processing performance.

The Samsung Galaxy S22’s 256GB of inbuilt storage is plenty for life. The main sensor is 50 megapixels, and the others are unconfirmed.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 219,999.



