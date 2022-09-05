Nokia T21: Affordable Android tablet arrives with Android 12 and a compact form factor – Notebookcheck.net

Not only has HMD Global presented new Nokia smartphones today, but it has also introduced a new Android-powered tablet. Marketed as the Nokia T21, the tablet succeeds the T20 with a few design changes. Namely, HMD Global has gone with a two-tone back panel this time around, as well as a more pronounced camera housing. Additionally, the UNISOC Tiger T610 in the T20 has made way for the UNISOC Tiger T612, which HMD Global complements with at least 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.
For reference, the UNISOC Tiger T612 contains two ARM Cortex-A75 CPU cores running at 1.8 GHz, six Cortex-A55 cores also clocked at 1.8 GHz and a Mali-G52 MP1 GPU. Powering the UNISOC Tiger T612 is an 8,200 mAh battery that supports up to 18 W charging via the tablet’s USB Type-C port. While HMD Global has included a relatively large battery, the Nokia T21 is only 7.5 mm thick and weighs approximately 465 g. Seemingly, a mostly plastic build helps keep the tablet’s weight down.
At the heart of the Nokia T21 is a 10.4-inch IPS display that operates at 2,000 x 1,200 pixels with up to 360 nits of peak brightness. According to HMD Global, the tablet will be compatible with Wacom Active ES 2.0 styluses, rather than a proprietary alternative. Separately, the tablet runs Android 12 and can be utilised as a secondary display for a Windows laptop or PC. Incidentally, HMD Global includes dual 8 MP camera sensors, with one on the front and one on the back.
The Nokia T21 will be available in the Eurozone for €219 with 64 GB of storage and Wi-Fi connectivity. HMD Global adds that a version with 128 GB of storage and LTE connectivity is coming to market, too. As usual, HMD Global promises to provide two years of software updates for the Nokia T21, which should end when the company rolls out Android 14. The tablet should receive three years’ worth of security updates though, ensuring its protection up to 2025.
Purchase the Nokia 6300 4G on Amazon
HMD Global
Top 10 Laptops
Multimedia, Budget Multimedia, Gaming, Budget Gaming, Lightweight Gaming, Business, Budget Office, Workstation, Subnotebooks, Ultrabooks, Chromebooks
under 300 USD/Euros, under 500 USD/Euros, 1,000 USD/Euros, for University Students, Best Displays
Top 10 Smartphones
Smartphones, Phablets, ≤6-inch, Camera Smartphones
Nokia T21: Affordable Android tablet arrives with Android 12 and a compact form factor – Notebookcheck.net
Not only has HMD Global presented new Nokia smartphones today, but it has also introduced a new Android-powered tablet. Marketed as the Nokia T21, the tablet succeeds the T20 with a few design changes. Namely, HMD Global has gone with a two-tone back panel this time around, as well as a more pronounced camera housing. Additionally, the UNISOC Tiger T610 in the T20 has made way for the UNISOC Tiger T612, which HMD Global complements with at least 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.