Two Binance (BNB) Projects That Could Be About To Explode – Seesaw Protocol (SSW) and Stepn (GMT) – Deccan Herald

Ads

The BNB Chain (formerly known as the Binance Smart-Chain) is one of the most popular blockchains in existence. It competes with Ethereum (ETH) for supremacy in the battle for new decentralised applications (dApps) to be built on it. Two of the most exciting cryptocurrencies to have been built on the blockchain are Seesaw Protocol (SSW) and Stepn (GMT). Both are new to the crypto world and have impressive roadmaps highlighting their plans over the next few months and years.

What Is The BNB Smart Chain?

The BNB Chain is a blockchain network optimised for the execution of smart contract-based applications. The network operates concurrently with Binance’s native Binance Chain (BC), allowing users to benefit from the best of both worlds: high transaction throughput provided by BC and smart contract features provided by BNB. Additionally, Binance Smart Chain utilises the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), which enables the platform to host Ethereum-based apps like MetaMask.

The platform’s objective is to enable developers to create decentralised apps (DApps) and to assist consumers in managing their digital assets across several blockchains with low latency and high capacity.

Seesaw Protocol (SSW)

Seesaw protocol is a dApp that aims to allow its users to bridge between three of the major blockchain platforms. Not only can you facilitate transactions on the BNB chain but with SSW you can also use Ethereum (ETH) and Polygon (MATIC). The purpose of this is to ensure that anyone can have access to the cheapest and quickest network at any given time.

For the last 2 and a half months, Seesaw Protocol has been running a presale, allowing potential investors to purchase SSW tokens at a discounted rate. Since the start of the presale, the price of SSW rose by more than 4000% concluding with an initial value of $0.24 when launched on the decentralised exchange (DEX) of Pancake Swap (CAKE).

After a correction in the price, Seesaw Protocol now looks to the future and to establish itself as a cryptocurrency its investors can believe in. The marketing wallet of the presale established $19,000 worth of BNB tokens which have now been used to burn the equivalent amount of SSW tokens, therefore, increasing the value of Seesaw Protocol by deflating the supply.

Many of the presale investors rightly took profits on the launch of SSW which caused the price to crash. Since then, the token has climbed 200% potentially meaning that the people are reinvesting their funds in preparation for another rally.

Stepn (GMT)

Stepn is one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrencies in history. Built on the Solana network, the project is now compatible with the BNB Chain. As an exciting incentive to keep people active, Stepn rewards its users with GMT tokens for every step someone takes daily.

To play, you will need to purchase an NFT in the form of a virtual sneaker. The more sneakers you own, the more you can earn. Each sneaker comes with different attributes including:

● Efficiency

● Luck

● Comfort

● Resilience

The GMT Tokens you earn can then be traded into USDC.

Since launching in March, Stepn has increased by over 3000% in price and has seen its total active users go from 1500 to over 100,000. Carrying on from this, the platform has now seen more than 10,000,000,000 metres from its users which has offset nearly 700,000kg of carbon.

The efficiency of both Binance and Solana provides Stepn with the ability to interact with its users at incredible speeds. Alongside this, users aren’t faced with expensive Ethereum gas fees when purchasing the sneaker NFTs or transferring GMT back to fiat currency.

Overall the public wants to be more active and healthier. Stepn provides you with an incentive to do just that. The price of GMT should continue to increase over time as more people discover the benefits of using the app.

An investment into Stepn or Seesaw Protocol could be a step towards financial freedom. WIth the prices incredibly low at the moment, now could be one of the best times to invest.

Find Out More Here:

Seesaw Swap: https://swap.seesawprotocol.io/

Website: https://seesawprotocol.io/

VR ‘reminiscence therapy’ lets seniors relive the past

‘Idli Patti’ elated as Anand Mahindra gifts her house

Do you feel sick before your period? Here’s why

What a serosurvey can – and can’t – tell you

Crisis after Covid for Lankan women who dress the West

‘Not the end of the world if CSK don’t reach play-offs’

National

Karnataka

Bengaluru

Sports

Business

Multimedia

Opinion

Entertainment

Bulldozers at Shaheen Bagh

Violent clashes in Lanka

Azaan row reaches Karnataka

IPL 2022

DH photo galleries

DH Picks

Latest stories

Trending news

Download DH APP

Services

Our group sites

Download DH APP

We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve user experience. This includes personalising content and advertising. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy.

We use cookies.

source