Bitcoin, Binance Coin, Chiliz, and Zcash Daily Price Analyses – 16 August Morning Price Prediction – Cryptopolitan

Ads

Home » Bitcoin News

The global crypto market has seen a considerable change over the last day. The bullish wave pushed various coins, including Bitcoin. The mentioned change has significantly changed the performance of Bitcoin, Binance Coin, and others. As the market has gained momentum, it will aim at retesting the previous resistance levels. These include price value for Bitcoin and some others, while enhancement in the global market cap value is a target.

Various crypto companies have reacted as Tornado Cash sanctions came as a shock to them. TRM labs said in a statement that Tornado Cash action is a new challenge for sanctions compliance. According to the mentioned blockchain analytics firm, these changes are different in a key manner. The said change will create problems for crypto companies, especially related to dusting attacks.

TRM Labs serves as an information provider to crypto entities like Uniswap, Circle, Aave, etc. The given information helps these companies comply with rules and track possible criminal activity. The information it processes includes wallet addresses and how much risk they pose to the system. The firm has clearly stated that the new set of sanctions makes it ambiguous for crypto companies, making their job difficult.

Here is a brief overview of the current market situation, analyzing the performance of Bitcoin, Binance Coin, and some others.

Bitcoin volatility has seen an increase since February 2022, but it has subsided as the market saw stability. The recent data shows that Bitcoin miners sold 60% less BTC in July compared to other months. The recent changes show that the difficult time for Bitcoin might be coming to an end.

The latest data shows that Bitcoin has seen a considerable improvement. The latest data shows a reduction of losses to 0.24%. The weekly data shows a gain of 3.32% as it grew in value.

The price value for Bitcoin is in the $24,053.42 range. The market cap value for Bitcoin is estimated to be $459,973,173,325. The 24-hour trading volume of Bitcoin is about $28,727,267,915.

Binance has made some new changes to its app, providing additional features. According to available information, it has added the PancakeSwap search widget to its mobile app. The said change will result in an enhanced user experience bringing more ease.

The value of the Binance Coin is on the rise as the market has improved. The latest data shows that it has added 0.34% over the last 24 hours. The seven-day data for this coin shows a loss of 0.13%.

The recent changes have brought BNB price value to the $317.55 range. The market cap value for the same coin is about $51,264,103,704. The 24-hour trading volume of BNB is about $1,033,207,747.

Chiliz is also on the rise as a result of the enhancement in the market. The latest data shows an addition of 15.47% over the last 24 hours. The tremendous changes have brought its weekly gains to 45.49%. The speedy gains have also enhanced its price value, which is currently about $0.209.

The market cap value for CHZ is estimated to be $1,251,783,080. The 24-hour trading volume of the same coin is about $706,391,052. The same amount in its native currency is about 3,386,065,927 CHZ.

Zcash has also seen a positive trend because of the influx of capital. The latest data shows that it has added 2.25% over the last 24 hours. The weekly data shows a loss of 1.94%. The change in the market has brought its price value to the $75.01 range.

The market cap value for ZEC is estimated to be $1,129,238,272. The 24-hour trading volume of this coin is about 479,580,177. The circulating supply of this coin is about 15,053,556 ZEC.

The global crypto market has seen a positive change in the market. The recent data shows a bullish trend for Bitcoin, Binance Coin, and others. As there has been an enhanced influx of capital, the investors hope it will bring them gains. The global market cap value has also improved. The said value is currently estimated to be $1.15 trillion.

source