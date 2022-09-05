Cardano Hits Important Milestone in Vasil Testing, SHIB Listed by Yet Another Exchange, Peter Schiff Says BTC Will Drop Below $10,000: Crypto News Digest by U.Today – U.Today

Ads

To keep you informed, U.Today has prepared the top four news stories from the past weekend.

Cardano updates, a Twitter account devoted to news related to the blockchain’s development, has shared the Github data of the Cardano node 1.35.3 release. While commenting on Vasil, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson mentioned that the node may become a likely candidate for the hard fork. He also added that he “doesn’t anticipate any further delays unless anything new is discovered.” According to the developer notes, node 1.35.3 fixes some important issues with previous versions of the node and provides full Vasil-era capabilities. The Vasil hard fork remains one of the most significant updates for Cardano to date as it aims to bring significant improvements to Cardano and its Plutus smart contracts.

According to an official announcement, BlueBit.io , a St. Vincent and Grenadines-based crypto exchange that entered the market this spring, has added support for Shiba Inu. In a tweet devoted to the news, the team behind the exchange asked SHIB’s lead developer Shytoshi Kusama whether he wants to see BONE token listed on BlueBit.io as well. To the great delight of the Shib army, Kusama replied that it would be a great idea. Earlier this year, the canine coin was added to several other major exchanges. In early April, it was listed by Robinhood, then Bitstamp did likewise in June.

Bitcoin could still drop below the $10,000 level due to forced selling, said Euro Pacific Capital CEO Peter Schiff in a recent interview with Kitco. In Schiff’s opinion, the king crypto topped at the $69,000 level last November and is not going to reach a new high. The gold bug also called Bitcoin’s recent rally a “sucker’s rally,” telling Kitco’s anchor that the upturning of the crypto market is not sustainable. According to Schiff, the supply of cryptocurrencies continues to grow, and there is little difference between Bitcoin and the other 20,000 tokens. However, one should take Schiff’s prediction with a pinch of salt as many of these predictions failed to come true. Back in August 2019, he forecasted that the price of Bitcoin would never reach $50,000.

Travis Johnson, game dev and owner of @shib_superstore Twitter account, has shared that in August he expects to burn more SHIB tokens than in July. During the previous month, only $1,000 worth of Shiba Inu was burned. In comparison, by Aug. 13, Travis is “just about the halfway point of last month.” Johnson also shared that at the moment, the total amount of SHIB tokens burned by SHIB SuperStore equals 4,734,648,653. The fiat value of the aforementioned amount has surpassed $60,000. A week ago, Johnson tweeted that he knows how to easily remove 1.3 billion SHIB from circulation on a daily basis, saying that it could be achieved with the help of the games for mobile phones offered by his online shop.

Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.



Disclaimer: Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purpose only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.

source

Ads