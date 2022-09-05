New on Disney+ Hotstar: 'Eternals,' 'This Is Us' Season 6 – The Hindu

Ads

A still from ‘Eternals’

Here is the full list of titles releasing this month:

Eternals (12 January)

Marvel Studios’ Eternals features a new team of superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame , an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s most ancient enemy, the Deviants.

Cast: Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee and Kit Harrington

Also read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox . You can subscribe for free here



9-1-1: Lone Star (4 January) – FX Studio

Nearly 20 years ago, Owen Strand was the lone survivor of his Manhattan firehouse on 9/11, and in the wake of the attack, was left with the unenviable task of rebuilding the station. After a similar tragedy strikes a firehouse in Austin, Texas, Owen — along with his troubled firefighter son, T.K. — takes his progressive philosophies of life and firefighting down to the Lone Star State to help them start anew. In the second season, as Owen welcomes the 126’s newest member, Captain Vega, into the fold, he also must face the unexpected arrival of his ex-wife, Gwyneth, who visits Austin to check on their firefighter son, T.K., following the injuries he sustained at the end of last season. All of this occurs as the rescue squad must deal with an emergency that the Texas capital has never encountered before.

Cast: Rob Lowe, Gina Torres, Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra McClain, Jim Parrack, and Natacha Karam

This Is Us (5 January) – FX Studios

Ads

THIS IS US — "The Adirondacks", Episode 516 — Pictured: (l-r) Justin Hartley as Kevin, Chrissy Metz as Kate, Mandy Moore as Rebecca, Sterling K. Brown as Randall — (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)

The show chronicles the Pearson family across the decades: from Jack and Rebecca as young parents in the 1980s to their 37-year-old kids, Kevin, Kate and Randall searching for love and fulfilment in the present day. This grounded, life-affirming dramedy reveals how the tiniest events in our lives impact who we become, and how the connections we share with each other can transcend time, distance and even death. The final season of the much-loved show will conclude the Pearson family’s journey across the decades.

Cast: Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan, and Jon Huertas

Abbott Elementary (5 January) – ABC Studios

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY – “Pilot” – In this workplace comedy, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible educators may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children. “Abbott Elementary” premieres TUESDAY, DEC. 7 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Prashant Gupta) SHERYL LEE RALPH, QUINTA BRUNSON

A new mockumentary workplace comedy, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers—and a slightly tone-deaf principal—are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

Cast: Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter and Sheryl Lee Ralph



Promised Land (25 January) – ABC Studios

Promised Land is an epic, generation-spanning drama about a Latinx family vying for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley.

Cast: John Ortiz, Cecilia Suarez, Augusto Aguilera, Christina Ochoa, Mariel Molino, and Tonatiuh

Ice Age’s The Adventures of Buck Wild (28 January)

Ice Age is back! The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild continues the hilarious escapades of everyone’s favourite prehistoric mammals. Desperate for some distance from their older sister Ellie, the thrill-seeking possum brothers Crash and Eddie set out to find a place of their own, but quickly find themselves trapped in a massive cave underground. They are rescued by the one-eyed, adventure-loving, dinosaur-hunting weasel, Buck Wild, and together they must face the unruly dinosaurs who inhabit the Lost World.

Cast: Simon Pegg, Utkarsh Ambedkar, Justina Machado, Vincent Tong, and Aaron Harris



Our code of editorial values

Printable version | Aug 25, 2022 6:28:00 am | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/new-on-disney-hotstar-eternals-this-is-us-season-6/article38109373.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

source