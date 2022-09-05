Apple's latest iPad Pro is on sale from $699 (up to $210 off) – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2022, Quiller Media, Inc.
Contact Us | Privacy Policy
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.
Apple’s robust 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro are on sale now, with steeper discounts offering up to $210 off the M1-equipped models. Enjoy prices as low as $699 with our exclusive coupon.
Using this cost-saving activation link with promo code APINSIDER, you can save on eight 11-inch iPad Pros and one 12.9-inch iPad Pro this week. The current Wi-Fi models, which are equipped with Apple’s M1 chip, are now up to $210 off just in time for Father’s Day and graduation gift-giving.
To activate the exclusive iPad deals, you must shop through the pricing links in this post or via the Adorama links in our 11-inch iPad Pro Price Guide and 12.9-inch iPad Pro Price Guide and enter the APINSIDER code during checkout. Step-by-step activation instructions can be found below, as well as on this help page.
Redeeming the APINSIDER promo code at Adorama is quick and easy. Simply follow the steps below.
According to our iPad Price Guide, which tracks the cheapest prices across Apple’s tablet line, these iPad deals deliver the steepest discounts on the M1 models.
Price with $10 coupon code APINSIDER. As always, if you have any issues, you can reach out to us at [email protected] and we’ll try and help.
Price with $54 promo code APINSIDER. As always, if you have any issues, you can reach out to us at [email protected] and we’ll try and help.
Price with $34 promo code APINSIDER. As always, if you have any issues, you can reach out to us at [email protected] and we’ll try and help.
Price with $54 promo code APINSIDER. As always, if you have any issues, you can reach out to us at [email protected] and we’ll try and help.
Price with $54 promo code APINSIDER. As always, if you have any issues, you can reach out to us at [email protected] and we’ll try and help.
Price with $64 promo code APINSIDER. As always, if you have any issues, you can reach out to us at [email protected] and we’ll try and help.
Price with $100 promo code APINSIDER. As always, if you have any issues, you can reach out to us at [email protected] and we’ll try and help.
Price with $100 promo code APINSIDER. As always, if you have any issues, you can reach out to us at [email protected] and we’ll try and help.
Price with $120 promo code APINSIDER. If you have any issues, please reach out to us at [email protected] and we’ll be happy to assist.
Price with $120 promo code APINSIDER. If you have any issues, please reach out to us at [email protected] and we’ll be happy to assist.
Price with $34 promo code APINSIDER. As always, if you have any issues, you can reach out to us at [email protected] and we’ll try and help.
Price with $34 promo code APINSIDER. As always, if you have any issues, you can reach out to us at [email protected] and we’ll try and help.
Price with $44 promo code APINSIDER. As always, if you have any issues, you can reach out to us at [email protected] and we’ll try and help.
Price with $44 promo code APINSIDER. As always, if you have any issues, you can reach out to us at [email protected] and we’ll try and help.
Price with $64 promo code APINSIDER. As always, if you have any issues, you can reach out to us at [email protected] and we’ll try and help.
Price with $64 promo code APINSIDER. As always, if you have any issues, you can reach out to us at [email protected] and we’ll try and help.
Price with $84 promo code APINSIDER. As always, if you have any issues, you can reach out to us at [email protected] and we’ll try and help.
Price with $84 promo code APINSIDER. As always, if you have any issues, you can reach out to us at [email protected] and we’ll try and help.
Price with $100 promo code APINSIDER. As always, if you have any issues, you can reach out to us at [email protected] and we’ll try and help.
Price with $100 promo code APINSIDER. As always, if you have any issues, you can reach out to us at [email protected] and we’ll try and help.
If you’re looking for the best deals on Apple hardware, it’s worth checking out our Apple Price Guide. Updated daily, there are hundreds of exclusive discounts on everything from iPads to the Apple Silicon MacBook Pros. Here are a few specials running this Memorial Day:
Loaded with upgrades, this M1 Max 16-inch MacBook Pro with a 32-core GPU, 64GB of memory and a spacious 2TB SSD is marked down to $3,999 in addition to $80 off AppleCare.
Sunday's best Labor Day weekend deals include up to 33% off home appliances, $100 off the M2 MacBook Air and the lowest prices in 30 days on MacBook Pros.
These exclusive deals deliver the cheapest prices available on LG UltraFine OLED displays in your choice of 27-inch and 32-inch sizes.
MSI's Creator Z17 notebook is billed as a productivity workhorse with a sleek design. On paper, it's even capable of taking on Apple's creative powerhouse, the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Here's how they compare.
The iPad Pro and the MacBook Air are powerful and reasonably-priced ways to work. Here's what to consider when trying to choose one over the other.
We have both M2 Macs here in our testing studio. We're comparing the M2 MacBook Air against the M2 MacBook Pro to see how they stack up and how much of a difference the thermal limitations make.
Master & Dynamic's MW75 are high-quality headphones offering ANC features, directly competing against Apple's AirPods Max. Here's how the premium personal audio accessories compare.
The new Surface Laptop Go 2 is a thin and light Windows notebook at a low cost, and has been positioned by Microsoft to be a competitor to Apple's latest M2 MacBook Air. Here's how the ultra-portable notebooks compare.
Apple Watch Pro could have a $900 price tag at launch
Apple reportedly working on at least three AR, VR headsets
New Apple Watch SE rumored to appear at Apple Event
New AirPods Pro coming at iPhone 14 Apple Event
What to expect from the 'iPhone Fold'
Apple won't call to ask you to tell them a code you get on your iPhone
Moscow traffic chaos caused by ride-hailing app hack
What to expect from Apple's iPhone 14 event on September 7
Loaded with upgrades, this M1 Max 16-inch MacBook Pro with a 32-core GPU, 64GB of memory and a spacious 2TB SSD is marked down to $3,999 in addition to $80 off AppleCare.
Sunday's best Labor Day weekend deals include up to 33% off home appliances, $100 off the M2 MacBook Air and the lowest prices in 30 days on MacBook Pros.
These exclusive deals deliver the cheapest prices available on LG UltraFine OLED displays in your choice of 27-inch and 32-inch sizes.
Apple's "Far Out" event is on September 7. Beyond the new iPhone 14, here's what to expect from September's Apple event — and beyond.
The second-generation Razer Kishi is here for iPhone users with a new design, better buttons, and a companion app. How does it stack up to the Backbone One?
The Marshall Emberton II is a stylish speaker that builds on the positive reputation of its processor. While there are cheaper speakers out there,
Almost as important as the Apple Watch itself, is the band that you choose to express yourself. Here are our picks for bands and straps to pair with Apple's wearable device.
The Nikon Z 30 is the camera maker's most affordable mirrorless shooter yet, and it's designed with social media and video creators in mind.
With the SwitchEasy four-in-one MagPower multi-charger, you can power up all your gear with a single device — including your Apple Watch with an Apple-certified puck.
The Benks Grand Pro Headphone Stand for AirPods Max is a welcome upgrade over the original. However, it introduces complexity where there was none before — while also ignoring an obvious problem.
Keep tabs on the air quality of your home — including potentially deadly radon levels — with the Airthings View Plus.
Apple didn't make a Magic Keyboard for iPad mini 6, and Lululook's Magnetic Keyboard perhaps acts as a testament to why.
As a recent addition to the Serena Shades by Lutron lineup, the new architectural honeycomb shades are an essential part of any HomeKit smart home.
AppleInsider is one of the few truly independent online publications left. If you love what we do, please consider a small donation to help us keep the lights on.
If you love AppleInsider and want to support independent publications, please consider a small donation.
{{ title }}