How to Connect an Apple Pencil to an iPad – How-To Geek

If you just picked up an Apple Pencil and want to use it with your iPad, you’ll need to connect the devices first. The method for pairing an Apple Pencil to an iPad is different depending on which Pencil you own.

Once you connect the Apple Pencil to your iPad, you can take advantage of the handy features. You can jot down handwritten notes, use the Scribble feature, write inside of text boxes, and much more.

Make Sure Your Model Is Compatible

Apple Pencil, 1st Generation

Apple Pencil, 2nd Generation

Connect a 1st Generation Apple Pencil

Connect a 2nd Generation Apple Pencil

Reconnect Your Apple Pencil

Troubleshooting

There are two Apple Pencil models currently and each only works with specific iPad models. To make sure that your devices can connect, review this list of Apple Pencils and iPads.

Not sure which iPad model you own? Take a look at our guide to find out.

Remove the cap from your Apple Pencil and plug it into the Lightning connector (charging port) on your iPad. It should automatically connect, and you should see a message asking if you want to pair the Pencil with your iPad. Select “Pair.”



Pairing the 2nd generation Apple Pencil is even easier. Attach the Pencil to the magnetic connector on the long side of the iPad. You’ll see a picture of the Apple Pencil on the screen. Tap “Connect” to pair it with your iPad.



In some cases, your Apple Pencil can become disconnected from your iPad. For instance, if you restart your iPad, enter Airplane Mode, or pair the Pencil with a different iPad. If this occurs, simply follow the same process as above to reconnect the Apple Pencil with your iPad.

If you’re having trouble connecting the Apple Pencil with your iPad, here are a few things to try.



The Apple Pencil is great tool for both working and playing on your iPad. From annotating screenshots to coloring pictures, make the most of how these devices work together. And be sure to check the battery level on the Apple Pencil occasionally so you can continue using it without interruption.

