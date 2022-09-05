Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock outperforms market despite losses on the day – MarketWatch

Ads

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A GOOGL, -1.72% slipped 2.01% to $2,296.71 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index SPX, -1.07% falling 2.38% to 4,017.82 and Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, -1.07% falling 1.94% to 32,272.79. The stock’s fall snapped a three-day winning streak. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $734.22 short of its 52-week high ($3,030.93), which the company achieved on February 2nd.

Despite its losses, the stock outperformed some of its competitors Thursday, as Apple Inc. AAPL, -1.36% fell 3.60% to $142.64 and Microsoft Corp. MSFT, -1.67% fell 2.08% to $264.79. Trading volume (1.3 M) remained 643,627 below its 50-day average volume of 1.9 M.

Editor’s Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

With summer winding down, the stock market is set up for a potentially shaky fall.

