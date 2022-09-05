Apple Watch 8 price, specs leaked; Pro version may cost as much as iPhone 14 – HT Tech

Ads

Apple is sticking to its tradition of organising the Apple Fall Event in September, albeit a week earlier than usual. It has announced that it will take place in just four days on September 7. While the highlight of the event will likely be the launch of the iPhone 14 series, it is also being averred that the iPhone will be accompanied by the new Apple Watch 8 and Airpods Pro 2 too. However, as usual, Apple is silent about its rumoured smartwatch as well as iPhones. But thanks to all the leaks and rumours, we already have an idea of what the next Apple Watch series may offer. Not just that, the latest leak has revealed the expected price, preorder dates and much more. Here’s everything that you need to know for the Apple Watch 8 that is being reported now.

A Tom’s Guide report suggests that Apple Watch 8 preorders could start as soon as September 9.

The new lineup is expected to unveil three new smartwatch models – the Apple Watch Series 8, the affordable option Apple Watch SE, and the one which will be aimed at athletes, the Apple Watch Series 8 Pro.

The standard Apple Watch Series 8 models may get the same design as the Apple Watch Series 7, however, the rugged version is tipped to get a larger screen and a metal casing. MacRumors report suggested the Apple Watch Series 8 will feature an S8 chip that is said to have the same specs as the S7. That means, no major upgrade in terms of speed.

Apart from these, it is also rumoured to feature a dedicated body temperature sensor that can detect if the user has a fever or not.

The current Apple Watch 7 starts at $399 for the basic model of 41mm with GPS. The leaks suggest that the new Apple Watch 8 may retain the same starting price. However, the rugged version or Apple Watch 8 Pro is tipped to get a price tag as high as $999, almost as much as an iPhone 14 Pro, which is likely anything between $1049 to $1099.

