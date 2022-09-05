Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether rates – NewsBytes

Ads

Bitcoin has lost 0.6% in the last 24 hours and is trading at $24,582.42. It is 7% up compared to last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 0.1% from yesterday and is now trading at $1,993.77. It is up 17.7% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $469.93 billion and $239.21 billion, respectively.

BNB is currently trading at $327.33, which is 0.2% lower compared to yesterday and 3.7% up since last week. Today, XRP’s price stands at $0.33, up 1.2% in the last 24 hours. It is 3.7% higher than last week. Finally, Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (up 8.6%) and $0.077 (up 3.4%), respectively.

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $47.01 (down 1.3%), $9.4 (down 1.4%), $0.000011 (up 10%), and $1.03 (up 3.4%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 17%, while Polka Dot has moved up by 10.2%. Shiba Inu has gained 16.7% of its value in the last seven days, whereas Polygon is 13.7% up.

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Chiliz, Nexo, Shiba Inu, Cardano, and Celsius. They are trading at $0.11 (up 18.74%), $1.05 (up 10.62%), $0.000011 (up 9.5%), $0.55 (up 8.47%), and $3.78 (up 6.88%), respectively.

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (down 0.1%), and $1 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.000099 (down 1.84%).

The biggest losers of the day are ApeCoin, Convex Finance, Aave, Arweave, and Flow. They are trading at $6.72 (down 3.83%), $7.25 (down 2.63%), $111.54 (down 2.63%), $14.68 (down 2.49%), and $2.88 (down 2.44%), respectively.

On the basis of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. In the last 24 hours, Binance and FTX recorded a volume of $11.89 billion (up 21.87%) and $1.29 billion (up 25.16%), respectively. Meanwhile, Coinbase Exchange saw a volume of $1.41 billion, up 18.62% from yesterday.

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Dai, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $29.4 (up 0.25%), $0.99 (down 0.02%), $9.43 (down 0.18%), $24,556.43 (down 0.01%), and $9.17 (down 0.02%), respectively.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Flow, ApeCoin, Decentraland, The Sandbox, and Tezos. They are currently trading at $2.89 (down 0.33%), $6.72 (down 0.74%), $1.09 (up 0.32%), $1.36 (up 0.23%), and $1.93 (up 0.07%), respectively.

The current global crypto market cap stands at $1.17 trillion, and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is valued at $65.05 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was valued at $900.72 billion last month, in comparison to $1.26 trillion three months ago.

