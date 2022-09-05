Instagram Has Fixed the Sound Issue Affecting Reels Downloaded From the Editing Screen – iTech Post

Ads

To enjoy our website, you’ll need to enable JavaScript in your web browser. Please click here to learn how.

An unintentional bug on Instagram that removed audio of a downloaded Reel from iPhone users’ editing screens has already been resolved. The issue only allowed the download of an unmuted Reel if the creator posts it first on the platform before saving it.

Several reports on August 18 expressed users’ sentiments regarding a glitch in Instagram. The platform’s iOS users noticed that a bug eliminates the sound of a downloaded reel. However, on August 29, The Verge reported that the issue had undergone a fix.

When the issue was still transpiring, users could only transport a Reel to a different app once they saved it after posting. This is in contrast to a function that was available last month, which allows the download and use of video on a different platform like TikTok.

The Verge tested Instagram on three iPhones and found that, indeed, audios get eliminated upon saving except when one uses the app in Android. Subsequently, they asked for a statement from the platform regarding the matter but only received a response after they published the story about this concern.

According to a spokesperson from Meta, Instagram’s parent company said that the bug was unintentional and that they will work to amend it. The update that they released on August 26 resolved the problem.

Kaittlin Hatton of The Verge confirmed the repair upon successfully downloading a Reel with a sound. Hatton said that the glitch’s resolve is crucial as Instagram saves content creators from the shoddy editing capabilities of TikTok, especially with its green screen capability.

TikTok and Instagram have been in rough competition for dominance. Unfortunately, Instagram has to cease some of its features that have similarities to its competitor. Still, its users’ reaction to the recent bug it has encountered implies that TikTok should improve on the aspect where Instagram has the upper hand: editing.

Read Also: ‘WEIRD: The Al Yakovic Story’ Starring Daniel Radcliffe Gets New Trailer

On August 17, Tech Crunch published a story regarding a new feature that Meta released for its Instagram and Facebook Reels. This update, known as ‘Add Yours,’ allows users to respond to a Reel with their own entry for a specific topic.

If you use this feature, you may see others’ Reels on a page for a specific prompt once you post an entry. Aside from enabling cooperation, this feature also allows users to discover new people. Additionally, you may see who originated a prompt once you scroll to the upper part of the page.

With this feature that Meta unveiled last fall, the firm expects to attract a growing number of users to its platform. According to their report, the number of users who participated in ‘Add Yours’ has increased in Instagram Stories, gaining prominence.

Aside from what was mentioned above, Meta has announced the availability of ‘Stars,’ a virtual item on its Facebook and Instagram. According to a different announcement, the item that eligible users might utilize would enable many people to show support for their preferred content creators. The firm has also just added mobile alternatives for joining up for Stars and tracking rewards.

Additionally, it has made it simple to publish Instagram Reels on Facebook, enabling content producers to grow their fanbases on both platforms and make use of their available revenue streams.

Related Articles: Instagram Tests Notes, Its New Twitter-Like Feature- Here’s How it Works

© 2022 iTech Post All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

source