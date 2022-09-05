ASUS’ ExpertBook Series Is Ready to Battle the MacBook Pro – How-To Geek

Ads

Join 425,000 subscribers and get a daily digest of news, geek trivia, and our feature articles.

By submitting your email, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Arol is a freelance news writer at How-To Geek. He’s a Pharmacy student, but more importantly, an enthusiast who nerds out about everything tech-related, most notably PCs, smartphones, and other gadgets. He has also written for Android Police, MakeUseOf, and XDA Developers. Read more…

The latest MacBook Pro laptops are some of the best laptops around, but not everyone wants a Mac. If you definitely need a Windows PC on the go, the new ExpertBook laptops by ASUS might be for you.

At IFA 2022, ASUS announced three new members of the ExpertBook family. They all come with features and internals to keep up with your daily workflow whenever you are. The ExpertBook B5 (B5602C) and B5 Flip (B5602F) come with a 16-inch, 16:10 display that’s a boon for productivity. And if you want deep, inky blacks to go with that, as well as color grading, there’s an OLED option you can choose that’s great for photo editing. It also doesn’t sacrifice portability, with the laptops sitting at 1.4 kg, or roughly 3 pounds, despite their big display.

If you go with the Flip version, you’re also getting a 360-degree hinge that allows you to use it as a tablet. And there’s also a stylus, which ASUS says it’s good for 45 minutes of use with just a 15-second charge. Both the Flip and non-Flip models come with up to an Intel Core i7-1270P CPU, 40GB of RAM, and an Intel Arc A350M CPU, as well as RAID support and Wi-Fi 6E.

If your workload requires better specifications than that, the ExpertBook B6 Flip might be a good option. ASUS calls this a mobile workstation, and it’s basically a B5 Flip on steroids. You’re getting a similar form factor, with a 16-inch display, but it has a bigger, notably thicker profile. This is to accommodate the notable spec bump. After all, with this one, you can go up to an Intel Core i9-12950HX CPU and an NVIDIA RTX A2000 GPU with 8GB of VRAM.

You also have other premium upgrades, such as an optional miniLED display. The ExpertBook B6 Flip won’t replace your workstation, but it will allow you to get animations and other heavier work done on the go.

If you’re looking for a MacBook Pro competitor that runs Windows, this is probably as close as you’ll get. Sure, it doesn’t have an M1 Pro, M1 Max, or an M2 CPU, but it comes with Intel’s very best 12th gen silicon, top-of-the-line GPUs, and a lot of RAM to handle any workload smoothly, no matter which one it is.

If any of these three sound like your next laptop, they’ll become available before the end of the year. We don’t have pricing information yet, sadly — ASUS only has a page for all ExpertBook laptops.

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

LinkedIn

RSS Feed

The Best Free Tech Newsletter Anywhere

By submitting your email, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

source