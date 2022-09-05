Selling your old Android phone? Things to do to keep your data safe | Mint – Mint

Ads

First and foremost step that you must take when preparing to sell your smartphone is to backup your data

Smartphones are more than a calling device these days. We store a lot of personal information, data and gallery on the phones that we can not risk losing. In case your are looking to sell your old Android smartphone, you must ensure that the important information must be removed from it to avoid unauthorized access. Not sure how to go about it? Don’t worry, we have got you covered. Follow these steps before selling your old Android phone

Back up your data

This is the first and foremost step that you must take when preparing to sell your smartphone. Make note of important documents, photos, contacts and even WhatsApp chats that you would like to back up. Google can be very helpful in this process. Sync your Gmail account to save your contacts by going to https://contacts.google.com/. You can backup photos using Google Photo.

Remove all accounts linked to the device

Make sure to remove all linked accounts from the smartphone you are selling. This will include Google account, Microsoft account, WhatsApp account, and social media profiles.

Remove microSD card and SIM card

In the hurry to sell your smartphone, don’t forget to remove SIM card and microSD card, in any, from the device. Leaving it installed and performing a factory reset on your phone will erase all data from the card too.

Perform a factory data reset

After backing up and securely transferring your data, perform a factory data reset on your smartphone. This will essentially wipe your phone’s RAM and storage, and make it ready for use for the next owner.

Collect all accessories and put it in the smartphone box

Wipe your phone with a clean cloth and collect all its accessories like charging cable, adapter and others. Put them in the original box. You are now ready to sell your old smartphone.

Download the Mint app and read premium stories

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It’ll just take a moment.

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

You are now subscribed to our newsletters. In case you can’t find any email from our side, please check the spam folder.

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

source