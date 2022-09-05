How to add a link to your Instagram Story – Business Insider

Ads

Instagram Story links are one of the many ways you can customize your posts. When Story links were first launched, they took the form of a swipe-up feature, and were only available to Instagram accounts with more than 10,000 followers.

The swipe-up feature is no more (except for sponsored story ads), and has been replaced with a link sticker that is available to all users.

In this article, we’ll go over what Instagram Story link stickers are, how to use them, and what to use them for.

Like other types of stickers on Instagram — such as location, polls, and questions — Instagram Story link stickers are another way to personalize your Story posts.

Unlike the now-retired swipe-up feature, which was only available for accounts with more than 10,000 followers, the Story link sticker is available to all.

It can be used to share links to products, YouTube videos, or online articles like this one.

1. In the Instagram app home tab, tap the plus sign on your profile icon at the top-left of the screen, or swipe right.

2. Select a photo or video from your phone library, or tap Create to build a post from a blank background.

3. Tap the sticker icon at the top of the screen.

4. Tap link.

5. Paste the URL of the website you want to point your followers to, then tap Done.

Quick tip: You can customize the sticker text with a call to action, or provide more detail than the default link name.

6. Tap the link to change the font color, drag to move the link, and pinch the link to resize it as desired.

7. Finish creating your Story post as usual, then share it.

