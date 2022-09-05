Don’t Buy An iPhone Or Apple Watch This Weekend, Wait Till Wednesday – Forbes

Ads

If you buy an iPhone before September 7, you’re not getting your money’s worth

If you buy an iPhone any time before September 7, you’re not getting your money’s worth.

Ignore Labor Day sales on the iPhone 13 and the Apple Watch 7, they’re trying to push items out the door before the inevitable price cut that’s coming.

Why is there a price cut? Because in just a few days, on September 7, Apple is holding its “Far Out” even where they’ll reveal the iPhone 14 and Series 8 Apple Watch.

“But I don’t want the latest iPhone,” you say. And that’s totally fair. The rumors around the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus (which will be replacing the Pro Max) are that they’ll be Apple’s most expensive devices yet.

But one thing you can count on is that, with the introduction of new devices, the previous generation will enjoy a substantial discount. If history is any indicator, preorders for the iPhone will start on Friday, September 9 and discounts on the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7 will go into effect by next weekend.

So, while it’s tempting to grab a good deal, the smart money says to wait. You’ll be able to snag the iPhone 13 for even less and the “entry level” iPhone model will get even better as Apple does their yearly performance bump to keep the iPhone SE relevant.

Or, you can go the iPhone 11 route. Right now Apple has the iPhone 11 still available for sale on their site as the “just above the iPhone SE” option. This spot will be filled by the iPhone 12 after Wednesday’s announcement as the iPhone 13 gets bumped down a spot in the inventory order. That means those iPhone 11 devices will end up in the Refurbished and Clearance section of the Apple Store at a healthy discount.

You’ll have an even tighter window, though, if you’re looking to snag a discounted Series 7 watch. Apple doesn’t hold on to the same amount of Apple Watch inventory as it does with the iPhone. Its usually current model, SE, and Series 3 (though that bargain watch might see an upgrade this year).

The Apple Watch Series 7 units that are still in inventory will be dropped into the clearance section of the store and will likely be snatched up within a day. So keep a close eye on this page.

Just be patient. Preorders will start on Friday and you’ll be able to reserve your iPhone early if you’re part of the iPhone Upgrade Program.

Again, though, you’ll want to be quick. Between factory shutdowns due to Covid and the global chip shortage, rumors indicate that there will be less iPhone units available at launch than ever before.

So, instead of chasing iPhone deals this Labor Day weekend, fire up the grill, prop up your feet, and relax. Friday will be here soon enough, leaving you bleary eyed and ready to spend.

source