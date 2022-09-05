Dogecoin Price Predictions: How High Can Vitalik Buterin Take the DOGE Crypto? – InvestorPlace

Ads

Dogecoin is perking up today thanks to continued hints around a transition to proof-of-stake

The Dogecoin (CCC: DOGE-USD ) paw patrol is surely out in full force today. Recent news from Ethereum (CCC: ETH-USD ) co-founder Vitalik Buterin suggests the transition to a proof-of-stake network will be all encompassing, especially for DOGE. Dogecoin price predictions are everywhere today as the coin trends up on the news.

What’s going on with Dogecoin lately?

In a recent interview with UpOnly, Buterin revealed an exciting update as cryptos pivot to the proof-of-stake protocol. In addition to acknowledging how many cryptos are making the pivot, he also appeared to confirm that he will be helping Dogecoin on its path.

“Every major cryptocurrency except for one has an active plan to switch to Proof-of-Stake. I guess the arguments will be even easier to make once you know Ethereum is Proof-of-Stake and once you know Dogecoin’s plans are further along and Zcash plans further along.”

This is in reference to an announcement from the Dogecoin Foundation of a “community staking” model for proof-of-stake. The initiative would allow more individuals to contribute to and influence the DOGE network.

Buterin is actually an advisor to the Dogecoin Foundation, and has facilitated much of its recent technological advancement. As such, Buterin’s interest proof-of-stake, and in an ETH-DOGE bridge, should be no surprise.

With Dogecoin up nearly 2% to 14 cents per coin, let’s see what the experts think about DOGE’s future.

