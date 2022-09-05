How to share a video on Instagram from a post, Story, or IGTV – Business Insider

Ads

Instagram is one of the world’s most popular social media apps for a reason.

The ability to share photos and videos with your followers means you can let them in on the people, places, and things you love – and creates a sense of community that’s totally unique.

Video in particular is popular on the platform, with clips being shared in posts, Stories, and via IGTV, Instagram’s video streaming feature.

Sometimes a video is so good that you want to share it with your friends and followers. So how do you do it?

The answer is a little bit complicated and differs depending on where the video is posted, whether or not the account that published it is public, and where you’re trying to send it.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. On the post you wish to share, look for the small paper plane icon, which will allow you to share the post. Note that this will only appear on accounts that are public.

2. After tapping the paper plane icon, a list will appear allowing you to share the post to your Instagram Story or to send it directly to one of the accounts you’re following.

3. Select the account you wish to share the post with by tapping the small circle next to their name. Then, tap Send. The post will be shared to the selected people.

1. Look for the small paper plane icon at the bottom of the Story you wish to share. This will appear to the right of the comment box at the bottom of your screen.

2. Select the account you wish to share the post with by tapping the small circle next to their name. Then, tap “Send.” The post will be shared to the selected people.

1. Look for the small paper plane icon at the bottom of the IGTV you wish to share. This will appear at the bottom of the screen to the right of the like and comment icons.

2. Select the account you wish to share the post with by tapping the small circle next to their name. Then, tap “Send.” The post will be shared to the selected people.

To share an Instagram post, IGTV video, or your own Story outside of the app — via text or email, on another social network, or anywhere else — follow these steps.

1. On the post you wish to share, tap the three horizontal dots (“…”) located to the right of the user who posted the respective photo or video.

2. From the menu, tap “Share to…” From here, you will be able to choose where you would like to share the post. Tap the method you want to use to share the post.

To share an IGTV video outside of the app, press the three horizontal dots towards the bottom of the video, and then click Copy Link in the pop-up menu. You will then be able to paste the link in a text or email.

Note that Stories others have posted are not shareable outside of the Instagram app, though you can share your own Story by tapping the three horizontal dots that appear at the bottom of your screen when viewing your Story.

