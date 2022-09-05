Analyst Maps Next Levels For Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Chiliz (CHZ) – Coinpedia Fintech News

Ads

Sep 4, 2022

A well-known crypto analyst and trader has come up with his analysis for three of the most traded cryptocurrencies.

The analyst who is anonymously known as altcoin sherpa altcoin sherpa Altcoin Sherpa Market Analyst Followers : 0 View profile , claims that at the moment, the world’s first cryptocurrency, Bitcoin is in the accumulation zone and the currency could experience a major rally in upcoming weeks. Then, he alerts his 182,600 followers over Twitter that the current bear control makes it difficult for bulls to take over.

Though the analyst doesn’t see any bottom still, he expects Bitcoin to bottom at $18,000 if there is any.

$BTC: I dont see this as the bottom quite yet but if it is, I am expecting 18k to get taken out regardless. Some sort of double bottom / longer accumulation bottom are two potential patterns that you might see. Still, the trend is bearish so don't expect this. #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/LTkFh38zd2

Further, Altcoin Sherpa asserts that for Bitcoin, the $19,000 price level should be the strong support area, but cautions the beginners to trade cautiously as the currency is too volatile at the moment.

$BTC: I still think that 19k is the area of interest for me, lots of support around there. It's a very choppy environment, I wouldn't recommend actively trading unless you know what you're doing. #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/SwsUzscavx

At the moment, Bitcoin is selling at $19,800 with a plunge of 0.58% over the last 24hrs.

Next, the analyst discusses Ethereum (ETH), the second largest cryptocurrency by market cap. For the lead altcoin, Sherpa claims that $1,730 is the area that plays an important zone as the currency could either make or break its trading level.

$ETH: I still think this recent move was a bear market rally but I will keep watching it – if we see a strong break of the recent highs, maybe some sort of C&H pattern will play out? $1730 still a strong area to watch. #Ethereum $ETHUSD pic.twitter.com/m52k2Rga7G

Additionally, the expert projects a chart to showcase Ethereum’s exponential moving average (EMA’s) sneaking around a four-hour candle from early July. As per the chart, he hopes ETH to surpass $1,800 but also claims that he is not sure of the currency’s price movement.

$ETH: Its nice to see the EMAs resetting a bit, I wouldn't be surprised to see this be the relative bottom. I think that we see more ranging for a bit longer and then a move up to $1800 at a minimum- after that, I have no idea. Watch double tops. #Ethereum $ETHUSD pic.twitter.com/pAkQ1JlWlA

In the last seven days, Ethereum was relatively positive, and it bounced back from a drop below $1,500 last Sunday.

Currently, Ethereum is trading at $1,553 after a pullback of 0.50% in the last 24hrs.

The last currency that has caught the trader’s attention is Chiliz (CHZ) which is a utility token of Socios.com, a sports fan engagement network. Since the month of July, Chiliz has spiked by 130%. After such a huge uptrend, the analyst expects the currency to decline but also claims Chiliz’s price could see another surge, hence he is not shorting.

$CHZ: Expecting this to make another run at the highs but overall, I think this probably is going to go lower after such a strong run. Not shorting here though. #CHZ pic.twitter.com/umeOWnMuMK

At the moment, Chiliz has lost 2.49% in the last 24hrs and is trading at $0.21

