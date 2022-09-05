Chainlink Price Prediction: How the price compares to coins like Tamadoge – Washington City Paper

Ads

The crypto market is now attracting the attention of every person interested in making an income stream and creating lucrative gains. Among the coins that are being mentioned these days as an option for investing is Chainlink (LINK). In this article, we will make sure to shed some light on its history and price prediction. In order to help you get the most out of your investment, due to the 86% price drop from last year’s all-time peak of LINK, we will also introduce you to the fastest growing cryptocurrency at the moment – Tamadoge, as a great alternative.

>>>Buy Tamadoge on Presale Now<<<

Before going into details regarding the history of Chainlink and the possible direction it can go in the future, let’s first take a peek into the table with the price predictions:

Chainlink is a network based on the blockchain, and it serves as a connection between smart contracts and the data from the real world. The native token of this network is called LINK. It is used for transactions on the Chainlink network. When it comes to the Chainlink network, it is important to say that while it was created in 2014, it was launched three years later, in 2017. It was intended to be a centralized system for verifying incoming information, but it evolved into a decentralized system for providing secure transactions. It is an open system that anyone can join. When LINK first appeared on the market, the price was very low, and it was a little bit more than a mere cent.

It took it two years to come to a price between $1 and $4 for one token. Its peak was in May 2021, and the price at the time was $52. From that point on, the price was in constant decline. The price today is $6.98 USD, which is significantly lower when compared to the peak. This is why we believe LINK is hardly going to go up again in the near future, despite the optimistic predictions. The great alternative to it that has enormous potential for growth is Tamadoge (TAMA), and it is an incredible opportunity for all the investors to take advantage of the presale and take the chance to cash in the near future because once the TAMA token gets listed on decentralized exchanges, its price will surely explode!

The main coin that you will hear everywhere about is TAMA, a meme coin that is a real threat to Dogecoin and Shiba Inu both because it is a coin with real utility. With other meme coins crumbling on the market and showing more than 50% drops in price, TAMA is naturally taking its position on the market as the leading meme coin that is yet to fulfill its promising destiny. The investors who also like to play will be happy to know that by using the TAMA coin, there is the opportunity to create, care for, and battle with the pets that also can be sold as NFTs on the market. Tamadoge is a multi-functional ecosystem that blends together a play-to-earn system, NFTs, fun, and cryptos. The fact that there will be no transaction tax means that there will be more funds left for directing towards the coins.

At the moment of writing, Tamadoge has raised $8,620,925.103 already, and it is running towards hitting the next milestone, which looks like it will happen in a matter of days. One more reason why TAMA is so appealing is the fact that it will also enable investors and future players to explore Tamaverse, a virtual space of this interesting ecosystem. It is announced that the augmented reality app will be released in the fourth quarter of the following year, which will help the users to have their pets near any time they would like to ensure some extra Dogepoints. The more Dogepoints the players gather, the higher their position on the leaderboard will be. It is also important to add that Tamadoge is marked safe because it is KYC’d on Coinsniper. With many rug pulls lately, having a project that is fully checked makes investments a lot easier.

All of these interesting features, together with the money raised so far and in such a short period, make Tamadoge a very interesting project to invest in 2022. The overall support that Tamadoge has gained makes it even more appealing, and it makes all the investors dip their toes just to see what they could make of it. There is no doubt an ecosystem like Tamadoge has all the elements which make the crypto market interesting and will achieve enormous success, and it is already showing.

If you are curious to find out more about the way you can buy TAMA, here is a very comprehensive guide for you to use so you can get a portion of the tokens right now:

Those looking to buy Tamadoge crypto must first set up a crypto wallet. Many of the best crypto wallets are free and easy to use, although we recommend using MetaMask, due to its multi-chain support.

Head to the MetaMask website , click ‘Download’, and follow the on-screen instructions to set up the wallet.

Tamadoge (TAMA) tokens can be purchased using either ETH or USDT. It’s easy to buy Ethereum or USDT using a respected crypto exchange or broker, although you can also buy ETH through the Tamadoge presale platform using a credit or debit card.

Once you have purchased ETH or USDT, make sure to transfer your holdings into your new crypto wallet.

Head over to Tamadoge’s website and click ‘Buy’. On the following page, click ‘Connect Wallet’, choose your wallet provider, and follow the instructions to make the link.

Enter the amount of Tamadoge tokens you’d like to purchase (minimum 10,000) and click ‘Convert ETH’ or ‘Convert USDT’, depending on which currency you hold. A pop-up will then appear, asking you to confirm the transaction.

The final step is to claim your TAMA coins. You can do this once the presale has concluded by clicking ‘Claim’ on the Tamadoge website’s homepage.

As you can see, the steps are pretty easy to follow, even for investors that are not experienced.

In the last 24 hours, the price of LINK has dropped an additional 4.49% which means that the trend of price increase does not look possible, at least not in the near future. If a trend like this continues, it is not realistic to think that any investors dreaming of increasing their wealth could do it by investing in LINK.

In order to come to the answer to this question, it is necessary to ask yourself first what your goal is and what you want to achieve. If you want to invest in a coin with an uncertain future that is in a constant decline in price, then LINK would be a good choice. However, if you want to invest in a prosperous coin with a bright future that is already taking the world by storm and achieving incredible results, then turning to TAMA is a far better choice. We have already seen what occurred with the TAMA presale already, and this coin surprises everyone who is closely looking at the development on the market. Besides the transparent price rise that is planned for every stage of the presale, further price explosion could be expected when TAMA hits the exchanges. Investing in it now will surely bring lots of positive developments in the nearest future.

TAMA is a deflationary token which means that the number of coins will get decreased over time which will surely impact its price and ultimately benefit the investors regarding the gains they can count on. The fact that the presale occurs in stages and that each price rise is announced makes the investments easier and gives the investors the growth opportunity up to a hundred times from the initial investment.

When we take into consideration the volatility of the crypto market, one of the things that become very obvious is the need to act fast and seize the opportunities that present themselves. The best opportunity that we have on the market now is investing in Tamadoge because it is the fastest-selling crypto with a community that is growing every day. The roadmap is transparent, and the investors can clearly see what is coming next, which makes it even more attractive, and it simply draws crypto enthusiasts to participate and get their hands on TAMA coins. There is still some time left to invest before the price rises again, so you can make the most out of your investments!

