UK requires cryptocurrency exchanges to notify alleged sanctions violations – News Track English

According to new regulations put in place in response to worries that bitcoin and other crypto assets are being used to get around restrictions put in place in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, crypto exchanges are now required to notify the UK authorities of any suspected sanctions violations.

According to reports surfaced on August 30, official guidelines were changed to specifically list "cryptoassets" as one of the things that must be prohibited if sanctions are imposed on a person or company.

In addition to virtual currencies like bitcoin, ether, and tether as well as other presumably valuable digital assets, cryptoassets may also comprise non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

By failing to report clients who are subject to sanctions, cryptocurrency exchanges will be in violation of rules set forth by the Treasury's Office of Financial Penalties Implementation.

The rules require bitcoin exchanges to respond quickly if they believe one of their customers is in violation of the law or is subject to punishment, which puts them under the same obligations as experts like estate agents, accountants, lawyers, and jewellers.

