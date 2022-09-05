Details Released for Disney Plus Hulu, and ESPN Plus at D23 Expo – Laughing Place

Ads

Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ will all be back at the D23 Expo, showcasing a lineup of live and on-demand content. It was just shared what guests can expect in The Disney Bundle Pavilion, as well as for Disney+ subscribers across the show floor, and more. Remember D23 Expo is sold out but select presentations will be streamed for guests at D23 Expo Live. You can find out more information about that here.



What’s Happening:

The Disney Bundle Pavilion:

Ads

The Disney Bundle Pavilion Stage Programming:

Highlights of the tentative schedule are as follows, with times subject to change (all times PT):

Friday, September 9:

Saturday, September 10:

Sunday, September 11:

Stage Presentations featuring Disney+ Content:

Highlights of the tentative schedule are as follows, with times subject to change (all times PT):

Friday, September 9:

Saturday, September 10:



Sunday, September 11:



Nightmare Before Christmas Sally High-Top Sneakers for Women

Donald Duck Dooney & Bourke



New Episodes Every Wednesday — House of Mouse Headlines Presented by Laughing Place

source