AI in art and quality kidney care for India – YourStory

Ads

Download YourStory App :

false

true

Hello,

There’s AI in your art and no, it’s not just DALL-E.

Last week, at a fair in Colorado, US, Jason Allen’s “Théâtre D’opéra Spatial” won the state’s fine-art competition. Here’s the catch: He hinted that his artwork was largely created by an artificial intelligence tool Midjourney.

This has sparked a new debate as AI-generated art is generally considered plagiarism. After all, it relies on millions of existing pieces of art to “build” a new piece.

In other news, Amazon said its The Rings of Power series drew over 25 million viewers worldwide on its first day, its biggest-ever debut. The series, which aired two episodes on Friday, has six more episodes that will release weekly until October 14.

ICYMI: The latest workplace scandal involves this “mouse jiggler”, a device that simulates mouse movement, keeping your computer awake while you are away. And people are using it to outsmart employers who are surveilling them using monitoring software.

But the million-dollar question is: Do employees need to be monitored?

In today’s newsletter, we will talk about

Here’s your trivia for today: Who was the first Secretary-General of the United Nations?

After facing hurdles in availing of decent dialysis service in his hometown of Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh), Prabhat Kumar Srivastava set out to bridge the gaps in India’s kidney care ecosystem.

In 2017, he joined hands with Dr Saurabh Pokhariyal and Pankaj Tandon and launched VitusCare to provide quality dialysis therapy to the bottom-of-the-pyramid population.

In 2021, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) took the world by storm. Even as the global NFT market sees a decline with the crypto market experiencing a downward trend in the last few months, Indian innovators continue to believe in the transformative potential of this technology.

Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox

Please fill in this field.

{{error}}

Something went wrong. Try again later

Welcome Onboard !

You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

In fact, several Indian startups are actively leveraging NFT tech and demonstrating how blockchain-based asset ownership could bring about significant changes in a wide range of industries.

Three years ago, when Pushpa Bhatt was 63 years old, she ran the world’s highest ultramarathon, the Khardung La Challenge, across a 72-km stretch, 17,852 feet above sea level. However, as luck would have it, she missed the cut-off by four minutes.

Now, at 66, she is training for the 2022 Ladakh ultramarathon set to take place on September 9. Her first attempt in the Ladakh marathon will be featured in a book titled Runner’s Strength, to be released soon.

Who was the first Secretary-General of the United Nations?

Answer: Trygve Halvdan Lie of Norway, who was in office between 1946 and 1952.

We would love to hear from you! To let us know what you liked and disliked about our newsletter, please mail editorial@yourstory.com.

If you don’t already get this newsletter in your inbox, sign up here. For past editions of the YourStory Buzz, you can check our Daily Capsule page here.

source