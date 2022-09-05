This MacBook Air is less than $250 during 4th of July weekend – New York Post

Ads

Though there’s a lot of pressure to get outdoors and have a ‘hot girl summer’, sometimes you just want to escape from the heat and relax with a good Netflix binge or video game session. For those times you just want to chill out in the A/C, a MacBook Air serves as the perfect pal.

If you’ve never thought about treating yourself to a MacBook Air because of the steep price point, it’s time to look into refurbished options. During our 4th of July Sale, you can enjoy 20% off orders of 100 or more with coupon code JULY20, bringing the price of an Apple MacBook Air 13.3″ Core i5, 1.8GHz 4GB RAM 128GB model down to the lowest price ever — just $246.39. But act fast! This sale is over on July 5th.



This 13.3″ MacBook Air hails from 2012, and don’t let the refurbished status fool you. It’s packed with everything you love from Apple laptops and has been inspected for quality. This model comes with a sharp 13.3″ display that lets you see images and videos in crystal-clear resolution, and Wi-Fi capability that provides you with online access anytime. An integrated Intel HD Graphics 4000 graphics processor means you browse easily, without dealing with frustrating lagging or freezing, too!

Want to stay connected to your loved ones? This model includes a 720p FaceTime HD webcam so you can chat with friends and family right from your laptop. There’s also an included 128GB of storage that lets you easily store your most important files and take them along anywhere. And the Bluetooth capability lets you easily transfer files from your other Bluetooth-enabled gadgets; you can do all of this with convenient seven-hour battery life from one single charge.

This Independence Day, enjoy some freedom with a new-to-you MacBook Air at the lowest price ever during our 4th of July Sale. Use code JULY20 before July 5th on purchases of $100 or more sitewide to take advantage and get this refurbished 13.3″ Apple MacBook Air for only $236.39 now.

