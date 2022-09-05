Elon Musk Loses Bid to End 'Twitter Sitter' Deal With SEC – Bloomberg

Bloomberg Markets is focused on bringing you the most important global business and breaking markets news and information as it happens.
Insight and analysis of top stories from our award winning magazine “Bloomberg Businessweek”.
While a cold-war scenario has dangerous political and economic implications, a race deeper into the cosmos, like any good rivalry, could be a huge benefit for space and other industries
Bankruptcy Risk Seen Higher for Europe’s Airlines This Winter
Russian Gas Cut-Off Scuppers German Plan to Bolster Reserves
Elite Apartments in Korea’s Posh Gangnam District Are Falling After Rate Hikes
China Says US Hacked Aeronautics, Space Research University
Bankruptcy Risk Seen Higher for Europe’s Airlines This Winter
Claim of TikTok Breach Spotlights Viral App’s Lure as Target
China Says US Hacked Aeronautics, Space Research University
PMI Weighs Lowering Swedish Match Acceptance Threshold
EU Says It’s Less Confident About Closing Iran Nuclear Deal
Russia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic Damage
Credit Suisse Trust ‘Failed Basic Duty,’ Says Billionaire Client
Here’s What a Million Pounds Buys You in London’s Housing Market
Farrell And Gleeson Reunite With Martin McDonagh in Venice
In Venice, Harry Styles Talks Acting, Music And Fans
Women and People of Color Can’t Afford to ‘Quiet Quit’
So Long to Anthony Fauci, Unlikely Avatar of Polarization
California’s Plan to Get Fast Food Workers Fired
Startup Wants to Chart Path to More Equitable Urban Development
The ESG Crown Is Slipping, and It’s Mostly the Fund Industry’s Own Fault
A New Contaminant Found in Popular Drugs Could Cost Big Pharma Millions
Chicago Receives Another 50 Migrants Sent By Bus From Texas
Arsenic Found in Tap Water of NYC Public Housing Complex
Serena Williams Forever Changed How Brands See Female Athletes
Switzerland’s Glaciers Are Becoming a Front-Row Seat to Climate Destruction
Sudan Official: Death Toll From Seasonal Floods Reaches 112
Urban Migration Slows in 2022 for Many Major US Cities
Stockholm’s ‘Housing for All’ Is Now Just for the Few
A Ring of Empty Pedestals Marks the Lack of Women in Copenhagen’s Public Art
Bitcoin Finds Relief From a Past Record High in 2017
Bitcoin Loses Momentum on Weekend With Support Around 2017 High
Nigeria, Binance in Talks for Digital City to Develop Blockchain
Elon Musk Loses Bid to End 'Twitter Sitter' Deal With SEC – Bloomberg
Bloomberg Markets is focused on bringing you the most important global business and breaking markets news and information as it happens.