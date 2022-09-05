iOS 16 beta 6 and iPadOS 16 beta 6 now available to developers – BGR

Ads

Apple rolled out iOS 16 beta 6 and iPadOS 16 beta 6 on Monday, August 15th.

Apple has waited as long as three weeks between iOS 16 betas since the first rolled out in June, but the pace appears to be picking up. iOS 16 beta 6 comes just seven days after iOS 16 beta 5 as Apple inches closer to the launch of the iPhone 14. At this rate, there will likely be at least two more betas before iOS 16 is available to the public.

We’ll update this space when we learn more about the changes in iOS 16 beta 6.

iOS 16 beta 6 is now available to developers, as is iPadOS 16 beta 6.

If you want to know whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 16 or iPadOS 16, we put together a full list below containing every supported device. If your device is on the list and you have a developer account, you’re good to go:

As you all know by now, installing the latest iOS or iPadOS beta on an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch could not be easier. Just navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of that page.

If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to your computer. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your device before installing the update. You can never be too careful!

More iOS 16 coverage: If you would like to know even more about iOS 16, be sure to read our breakdown from the WWDC 2022 keynote in early June.

