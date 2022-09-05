Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH consolidates before popping 22%, but dead-cat-bounce looms – FXStreet

Ads

Filip L.

FXStreet Follow Following

Ethereum (ETH) price is still set to rebound roughly 22% and erase the incurred losses from the past few trading days. But price action this morning during the ASIA PAC and European session is consolidating, with lower highs, and higher lows as bears and bulls are squeezed towards each other. Expect to see a pop higher with a bullish breakout either straight away after the consolidation or after a small drop and bounce off $2,278.42 with the double technical bottom in place.

Ethereum price is keeping investors and bulls on edge after a full technical reversal of the incurred losses stalled in Tuesday's US trading session. Today, it looks like ETH price is under consolidation, with lower highs and higher lows pointing to bulls and bears being pushed together. Usually, this will result in a breakout trade, expected to the upside, as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) cannot get away from being oversold, which means that sellers have no decent room to the downside to make gains.

ETH price is thus on the cusp of popping higher, which could be via a breakout trade out of the consolidation that runs higher towards $2,685.70 or $2,695.79. Another scenario to keep in mind is a small drop to the downside to test the double floor, with the monthly S2 and the historic pivotal level at $2,278.42. A test and bounce off that level would see price action ramp back up towards $2,695.70, just shy of that $2,700 marker.



ETH/USD daily chart

Not only Ethereum price is consolidating, but the eurodollar as well with a fourth trading day of lower highs and higher lows. Here a break to the downside would reflect more dollar strength that would weigh on Ethereum price, which is valued in dollars. ETH price would drop below $2,278.42 and submerge below $2,000 towards $1,928.89, which is the first notable level on the way down.



Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Ethereum price seems to be following Bitcoin price lower now that the Merge-induced bullish momentum has subsided. However, investors can still be optimistic about a potential recovery rally.

A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Bitcoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where BTC could be heading next.

Litecoin (LTC) price slips over 1% in ASIA PAC and European trading after Russia halts gas supplies to Europe. Not only does this mean trouble for the European bloc as its energy needs.

LUNA price action has been clockwork and shows no signs of breaking this trend. The recent upswing created a blow-off top and an accumulation of buy-stops, aka liquidity above a crucial level.

Bitcoin price shows an ongoing consolidation as it hovers at the same level for the past six days with no signs of directional bias. A breakout from this tightening range could result in a bearish move that eyes a sweep of the sell-stop liquidity below recent lows.

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer.

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Opinions expressed at FXStreet are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXStreet or its management. FXStreet has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any independent author: errors and Omissions may occur.Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained on this website, by FXStreet, its employees, partners or contributors, is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. FXStreet will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.

source