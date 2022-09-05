Home Latest News Tesla Motors (TSLA) – If You Invested $100 When Elon Musk First...

Tesla Motors (TSLA) – If You Invested $100 When Elon Musk First Tweeted About Dogecoin, Here's How Much Y – Benzinga

By
Jeffrey Morgan
-
Ads

One of the most popular voices behind the meme cryptocurrency that is Dogecoin DOGE/USD is Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk. The CEO has tweeted about the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency many times and often caused spikes in the valuation. The meme cryptocurrency remains one of Musk's favorite topics on Twitter Inc TWTR
Here is a look at just how much you would have if you invested $100 when Musk first tweeted about Dogecoin.
See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin
First Tweet: To get a starting value for Dogecoin, we will look at two price points. On April 2, 2019, Musk replied to a tweet saying “Dogecoin might be my fav cryptocurrency. It’s pretty cool.” The response came to a poll that had 3,581 votes and declared Musk the winner as the CEO of Dogecoin with 49% of the vote.
Dogecoin might be my fav cryptocurrency. It’s pretty cool.
Musk beat out Viatalik Buterin, the founder of Ethereum ETH/USD, who got 9% of the vote, Charlie Lee (@SatoshiLite), the creator of Litecoin LTC/USD, who got 8% of the vote and Marshall Hayner, the founder of Metal, who got 33% of the vote.
The other starting point is the first time Musk tweeted about Dogecoin, which to this author’s knowledge came on July 17, 2020, when Musk shared a meme of Dogecoin passing the global financial system saying, “It’s inevitable.” Musk even replied to the tweet recently on April 16 with a watching eyes emoji.
It’s inevitable pic.twitter.com/eBKnQm6QyF
Related Link: 'I'm Mainly Supporting Doge': Elon Musk Likes Dogecoin's Memes, Dogs And Sense Of Humor

Dogecoin Return: Dogecoin traded at $0.002552 on April 2 around the time of Musk’s tweet. If you bought $100 in Dogecoin at that time, you would have 39,185 coins. The current value of the $100 investment would be $2,449.85 based on a current Dogecoin price of $0.06252.
Dogecoin traded at $.003084 on July 17 at its highest price. If you bought $100 in Dogecoin at that time, you would have 32,425 coins. The current value of the $100 investment would be $2,027.21. 
Price Action: Dogecoin was trading at $0.06252 at the time of writing. Dogecoin hit an all-time high of $0.7376 in May 2021.
Photo: Courtesy of wiki commons
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Visit Benzinga’s Crypto Homepage1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

source

Ads
Previous articleBack to school MacBook deal: Save $400 on Apple's latest MacBook Pro models – Livescience.com
Jeffrey Morgan
He loves to share his thoughts via Internet. Associate writer at Inferse.com, his prime focus is to review latest cameras and smartphones. He is the official photographer at Inferse.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR