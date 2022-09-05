Heaven, A Promising Investigation Thriller Movie, Now Streaming On Disney+ Hotstar – Filmibeat

Ads

Heaven, now streaming on Disney+Hotstar. National Award winner Suraj Venjaramood’s unwavering performance serving as its centrepiece. The movie’s script was written by P.S. Subramanian in collaboration with Unni Govindaraj, a debutant director. The movie’s producer is A.D. Sreekumar.

The film revolves around Suraj’s character as CI Peter Kurishingal. The central focus of the film is Peter’s quest for clarification on various questions raised by a tragedy in his personal life. Suraj Venjaramood, who played the central character, said that the thrilling script attracted him to this film.

He also added that the experience of P.S. Subramanian’s working as Circle Inspector in Kerala Police, has helped give the audience a better experience. Unni Govindaraj, the film’s director, commented that the film’s technical department’s excellence and the actors’ performances boosted his confidence.

Vinod Illampally is in charge of the cinematography and the music is composed by Gopi Sundar. Apart from Suraj Venjaramood, Sudheesh, Alencier, Joy Mathew, Jafar Idukki, Nimisha Sajayan, Vinaya Prasad, Sudev Nair and other stars have also given commendable performances in the film.

