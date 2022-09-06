Bitcoin Long Trades Pile Up While Surging DXY Index Haunts the BTC Price Rally – Coinpedia Fintech News

Ads

Qadir Ak is the founder of Coinpedia. He has over a decade of experience writing about technology and has been covering the blockchain and cryptocurrency space since 2010. He has also interviewed a few prominent experts within the cryptocurrency space.

Sep 2, 2022

Bitcoin is trading at around $20,000 for more than 48 hours and is trading in & out of these levels constantly

While the investors appear to be confident of a Bitcoin bull run, the external factors alarm the upcoming bearish trend

The dominant crypto, Bitcoin has been trading within bearish captivity for nearly 15 to 20 days and hence was expected to break the trend very soon. In the past couple of days, the price has been trying to surge above the immediate resistance. However, the current trade set-up denotes that the bulls have stepped out as the bears mark their strong presence.

While the upcoming trend of the BTC price has become pretty unpredictable, more traders are confident of the asset pulling a significant leg up. Hence the volume of long trades has recently outperformed the short trades on binance binance [email protected] Centralised Exchange Followers : 0 View profile futures.

#Bitcoin | Roughly 67.6% of all accounts with an open #BTC position in @BinanceFutures are net long, while the other 32.4% are net short on $BTC. pic.twitter.com/RX1st27xDV

The data above displays the volume of the long trades & short trades in the past week. Despite the shaky price trend, the investors placed their bets on Bitcoin long more than shorts. As of September 01, nearly 67.59% of trades on Futures are long while 32.41% are short. Therefore, the possibility of the BTC price surging above $21,000 emerges, which may be followed by a notable drop.

Conversely, the DXY Index, which determines the strength of the US Dollar is coiling up. After a minor rejection from 20-year high levels at 109.99, the asset failed to continue to remain within bearish captivity. Hence the Index, since the early trading hours has been extremely bullish, flashing the signals of marking new highs very soon.

The DXY Index is expected to surge slowly yet steadily and may retest the upper resistance in the coming weekend. Further, it may again experience a rejection, which could be reversed in a very short time ahead. In such a case, the Bitcoin price may experience tougher times as the possibility of a significant dump may be imminent.

Considering both cases, it is quite prominent that the descending consolidation of the asset is expected to prevail for some more time. As September month is largely believed to be bearish, the Bitcoin(BTC) price may maintain a low-key trend for a long.

