Persystic Token Aims To Disrupt The Market By Offering Exciting Bonuses – The Crypto Basic – The Crypto Basic

Since its inception in 2009, the cryptocurrency market has attracted widespread attention and scrutiny. High-profile meme token Dogecoin was created in jest to mock the extensive coverage that Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies received. Dogecoin however became a wild success and now ranks as one of the biggest tokens out there!

The success of cryptocurrency is undeniable. Unfortunately, the market was the subject of a stunning collapse, with accumulated losses of more than two trillion dollars. Even at one of the worst points in its nascent history, the market capitalization of cryptocurrency is over one trillion dollars, and new tokens are added daily. We know that the numbers involved in cryptocurrency are incredible. We intend to find out how the market is behaving now.

First up is Dogelon Mar (ELON), a meme token that features the Shiba Inu on its logo, like many other meme coins before and after it. ELON ranks at number 152 with a token price of 0.00000032 and a market cap of 328 million dollars. Both numbers mentioned have dropped 1.3% in the last twenty-four hours. In the same period, the volume of ELON tokens traded is 3.9 million, a rise of 32.8%.

Dogelon Mars is a dog-themed meme cryptocurrency based on Ethereum and Polygon. The name Dogelon Marks is a mix of Dogecoin and Elon Musk. The former is the original meme token, and the former is the richest man alive, who has taken a keen interest in meme cryptocurrencies in the past.

“Mars” has been added to the title because of the moon meme, and implies that Dogelon will continue to grow exponentially. Evidence of that lies in the numbers, since ELON has amassed more than three hundred thousand Twitter followers and over eighty-four thousand followers on Telegram.

If you access Dogelon Mars’ website, you will find several short comics depicting the adventures of Dogelon to Mars, where he forms friendships and embarks on a journey with them. The fantasy version shown in the comics implies that once Dogelon Mars (ELON) is listed on all exchanges, its value will increase. In the comics, this is shown as the moment Dogelon finally reaches Mars. Furthermore, the comics also show “annihilators”, who represent the volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market that Dogelon must combat.

Persystic Token (PSYS) is billed as the first dedicated, decentralized social network built to allow its members to generate income. We are well aware of the proliferation and significance of social media. For instance, avenues like Facebook and Twitter are relevant and typically used to convey all sorts of news. Based on statistics provided by DataReporting, there are 4.33 billion active social media users worldwide! Facebook alone has almost three billion users.

Unfortunately, social media is plagued with problems, and the makers of PSYS have identified five issues in principle. The team has cited concerns like asymmetrical monetization schemes, and issues of privacy and security or lack thereof. Other social media-associated concerns are potential government censorship and an escalation in fake content.

The team behind Persystic Token (PSYS) has created a platform that eliminates these problems. They adhere to the notion that the solution is to offer users a decentralized, encrypted social network. Encryption allows users to ascend to a position of power since they have autonomy over their data and can revoke access to third parties if they choose.

Even during the “crypto winter,” the market is laden with new cryptocurrencies daily. We are sure that Persystic Token offers enough to be a success. If you agree, it’s best to invest now because stage 1 of the presale will give you a 5% bonus, which will decrease by 1% in each stage. If you refer PSYS to a friend, both parties stand to gain from any potential investment. If your friend invests fifty dollars in Persystic Token, both parties will receive a twenty-five dollars bonus.

The content is for informational purposes only and may include the author’s personal opinion, and does not necessarily reflect the opinion of TheCryptoBasic. All Financial investments, including crypto, carry significant risk, so always do your complete research before investing. Never invest money you cannot afford to lose; the author or the publication does not hold any responsibility for your financial loss or gains.

