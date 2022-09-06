2022.24.6 is updating vehicles to Tesla Vision, although you may have missed it – Not a Tesla App

Tesla recently started rolling out update 2022.24.6. Although we’d expect this update to only contain minor fixes, similarly to 2022.20.9, it contains a big feature that is sort of hidden.
With update 2022.24.6 Tesla is continuing its transition to Tesla Vision for radar-based vehicles, although at first glance it can be easily missed. 2022.24 updates prior to 2022.24.6 do not include Tesla Vision.
Tesla first started transitioning some vehicles to Tesla Vision with 2022.20.9, although ironically the feature was titled “Speed Assist” in that release, but the description was clear that the vehicle was moving to Tesla Vision.
Tesla hacker @Greentheonly speculates that Tesla is first transitioning vehicles that are showing some issues with radar. Although with 2022.24.6 Tesla appears to be transitioning additional vehicles.
The transition to Tesla Vision is sort of going out in “stealth” mode. Since Tesla Vision was initially released in 2022.20.9, it’s a part of Tesla’s 2022.20 features. After an update is installed in a vehicle, Tesla will automatically bring up the release notes for the given release (2022.24), which means that Tesla Vision won’t be listed even if your vehicle was transitioned.
In order to see whether your vehicle has transitioned to Tesla Vision, you will need to open the full release notes by navigating to Controls > Software and tapping on Release Notes.
These release notes will display all features, including those for previous updates as well. If your vehicle was transitioned to Tesla Vision, you will see “Tesla Vision Update” listed under 2022.20.
Tesla Vision disables radar and relies on just input from the cameras and ultrasonic sensors for Autopilot and various safety features.
The transition to Tesla Vision has been somewhat of a mixed bag. Some owners are excited to be transitioning to Tesla Vision, which is clearly the future for Tesla and the direction they’re going to continue moving in, however other owners aren’t quite as excited by vision-based limitations.
Two shortcomings that come with Tesla Vision for everyone are reduced maximum speed while on Autopilot, which is reduced from 90 MPH to 85 MPH (140 KPH), and a minimum follow distance of two.
The maximum follow distance remains the same at seven. Radar-equipped vehicles allow you to go as close as one car length.
These two limitations of Tesla Vision are unlikely to affect the majority of owners, but it will vary on location and the maximum speeds in your area.
Some owners are reporting that their vehicle is smoother with Tesla Vision and they’re even experiencing less phantom braking, however, not everyone’s experience has been the same.
So let us know, did your vehicle transition to Tesla Vision with update 2022.24.6? Let us know your thoughts in our forums below.
Tesla has started deploying FSD Beta v10.69.1, releasing it in update 2022.20.10 to a small number of testers.
The update initially arrived on Monday night for employees and started going out to testers who were on version 10.69 yesterday. Last night and early this morning it has now started going out to some additional testers.
The first downloads for customers started around 1:00 PM PT, with it going to some of the original 1,000 v10.69 beta testers. The update is expected to go out to about 10,000 testers in the next few days.
Most beta testers in the US and Canada will not receive 10.69.1 and instead receive the next version, beta 10.69.2, which is expected to arrive for everyone next week.
Tesla has also reset FSD strikes with the 10.69.1 update: “We have reset the ‘Force Autopilot Disengagements’ counter on your vehicle to 0.”
Tesla has also updated the FSD Beta to the 2022.20 code base, giving testers a number of the new features that have been included in recent releases for non-beta testers like the seat belt system enhancement which Tesla describes as “the most cutting edge seatbelt pre-tensioner performance in the event of a frontal crash.”
Now somehow I am going to try & sleep more while #FSDBeta 10.69.1 installs pic.twitter.com/uSi9AmDluv
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said earlier this week that Tesla may reset Full Self-Driving strikes this week.
With the release of FSD Beta 10.69.1 Tesla has done just that.
Users of Full Self-Driving must adhere to a strict safety regimen that Tesla has set out to remain in the program. Currently, Tesla allows three or five strikes, depending on whether you have a vehicle with a cabin camera.
It’s been almost nine months since Tesla last reset FSD Beta strikes. Tesla last reset them with version 10.8.1, which was released in January of this year.
A strike is issued if the system detects the driver isn’t paying attention. For example, a driver could receive a strike for being distracted, not looking at the road, looking at the display for too long, or looking at their phone while the car is mobile.
Tesla FSD Beta tester and Twitter user @jonbbc asked Musk if a reset of the strikes could be issued so he can share the progress Tesla is making on FSD to riders in his Uber.
“Tesla #FSDBeta changed my life,” he writes. “I waited 2.5 yrs. before I could use it. My mission is to spread the good word about FSD to everyone in Chicago through future Uber drives. A strike reset is necessary to do this!”
Musk responded with, “Hopefully, this week.”
Many Tesla owners have forked over thousands of dollars to use FSD, but they’re stuck with Tesla’s tedious Safety Score. There’s no word yet whether Tesla is increasing the numbers of testers with beta 10.69.2, but Tesla remains committed to rolling out FSD Beta to everyone in North America by the end of the year.
Tesla rolled out beta 10.69 last week, and owners who have been suspended, have been looking forward to this strike reset so that they could put beta 10.69.1 or 10.69.2 through the wringer when it becomes available.
FSD Beta 10.69.1 started rolling out to employees last night, and is now being sent to the 1,000 owners who are on beta 10.69 soon.
A wider release is anticipated to go out Wednesday or Thursday to 10,000 more beta testers, with 10.69.2 going to all beta testers sometime next week.
FSD Beta 10.69.1 is largely a bug fix release, but Tesla has merged in the 2022.20 update features, so testers who update from beta 10.12.2 will receive all the features in the 2022.16 updates and the 2022.20 updates.
