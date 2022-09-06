Here's what Android 12L looks like on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra – SamMobile – Samsung news

Ads

September 2nd, 2022

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the first Samsung device to ship with Android 12L and One UI 4.1.1 on top. However, this OS version designed primarily for tablets and devices that have unusual aspect ratios is not meant as a Fold-exclusive feature. The Galaxy Tab S8 series received the Android 12L update near the end of August, and now we have the opportunity to give you a preview of the latest firmware in a new video.

We took Android 12L and One UI 4.1.1 out for a test run on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, and you can watch the highlights of our journey in our latest video below. And the biggest change you’ll probably notice in this new version of Android OS is the new taskbar. It’s highly versatile and offers a desktop-like user experience without requiring Samsung DeX.

The latest update also includes One UI 5.0 elements, such as new swipe gestures for Multi-Window mode and Pop-Up View. Furthermore, app shortcuts in the Edge panel can now display their names underneath.

Google Duo merged with Google Meet, and with One UI 4.1.1, users are finally getting the option to change the caller ID background for each contact individually. And last but not least, Android 12L adds the Bixby Vision text extractor feature to the Samsung tablet, and it’s a great fit, given the large display and S Pen integration.

Check out our quick preview video below for a closer look at the Android 12L One UI 4.1.1 update running on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, and stay tuned for more.

Reviews

